Full list of 2026 US federal holidays
The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate
More than a month into the new year, many Americans will again enjoy a long weekend in honor of George Washington’s birthday, also known as Presidents’ Day.
This year, Presidents’ Day falls on Monday, February 16. The annual holiday takes place on the third Monday of February to coincide with the birthday of America’s first president. While the holiday rarely falls on Washington’s actual birthday, February 22, it has since evolved to also celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and honor all U.S. presidents.
However, a federal holiday doesn’t guarantee that all workers around the U.S. will get the day off.
It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.
Find the full list of 2026 federal holidays below:
New Year’s Day: Thursday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 19
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 16
Memorial Day: Monday, May 25
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Friday, June 19
Independence Day: Saturday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 7
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 12
Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26
Christmas Day: Friday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Saturday, February 14
St. Patrick’s Day: Tuesday, March 17
April Fools’ Day: Wednesday, April 1
First Day of Passover: Wednesday, April 1
Good Friday: Friday, April 3
Easter: Sunday, April 5
Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 10
Father’s Day: Sunday, June 21
Halloween: Saturday, October 31
First Day of Hannukkah: Friday, December 4
Christmas Eve: Thursday, December 24
New Year’s Eve: Thursday, December 31
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks