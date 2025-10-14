A change in season presents the perfect opportunity to rethink your home decor, and now that the weather has taken a turn, many people will be wanting to spend a little more time indoors. From soft furnishings to bespoke bathroom fittings, here’s the best interior products to nab before it’s too late.

Grow ingredients easily indoors

( Auk Mini )

City living and home-grown produce usually don’t mix — until now.

The award-winning Auk Mini creates ideal growing conditions in a compact, foolproof package. Whether you’re craving fresh basil for pasta, mint for a Friday evening cocktail, or dreaming of your own mini tomato harvest, this sleek Scandinavian smart garden does it all for you with zero stress.

Using hydroponic tech, full-spectrum LEDs and automatic watering, it keeps your plants thriving even if you forget they exist. Small enough to tuck into a kitchen corner but mighty enough to grow chilli, lettuce and rocket, the Auk Mini lets you pick your own dinner ingredients without leaving home.

Choose from stylish black or white finishes with oak or walnut accents. Freshness, sorted for £209.

Learn more

Revamp your home in time for cosy autumn nights

( Cult Furniture )

Autumn presents the perfect opportunity to refresh your interior furnishings and create a warm environment that feels like a reflection of you.

Cult Furniture is known for blending timeless design with a modern edge and offers everything from soft dining chairs to bold and iconic pieces that can instantly elevate a space. As the weather begins to take a turn, we’re likely to spend more time indoors, and it’s worth ensuring that your space feels authentic, stylish and entirely yours — from plush furnishings to inviting sofas.

Browse through Cult Furniture’s website to discover a collection that invites you to reflect your personality in every corner of your home this autumn and winter. cultfurniture.com

Shop now

Choose bedding that’s both luxurious and functional

( Daals )

With the air starting to chill and evenings spent at home becoming more appealing, now’s the best time to refresh your bedding.

Crafted from soft linen-cotton blends that improve with every wash, each daals piece balances comfort with thoughtful design. Throughout the brand’s collection, subtle patterns and textures offer a familiar and fresh feel, while details like inner ties and button fastening help make everyday life effortlessly functional.

You can select a design that reflects your own personal style — from the understated charm of gingham to crisp white sheets, or even the gentle intricacy of paisley. With daals, every item is designed to layer, mix and endure. Warm in winter, cool in summer, and easy on the eye year-round, this is bedding made to live with you.

Shop the new collection

Upgrade your workspace with products made for productivity

( Desktronic )

Working from home has become a reality for a lot of people in the UK, and it’s imperative to create an environment that supports your efficiency.

Desktronic is dedicated to helping you find your perfect set-up through a combination of modern aesthetics and extensive adjustability, offering high-quality chairs and desks to provide you with your ideal workspace. Each desk is mechanically robust and can support up to 160kg, while also being backed by warranties of up to five years.

From ultra-study design that leaves zero wobble to built-in USB and USB-C charging ports, these desks have been designed for optimum comfort and ease. Meanwhile, the ergonomic chairs are fully adjustable so you can find your ideal sitting position in no time. You can even add smart extras such as monitor holders, desk drawers and cable trays to help create a fully functional working space.

Create a smarter working set up today and get £20 off your purchase using code DeskComfort20. Offer ends 31 December 2025.

Redeem Offer

Create the bespoke bathroom of your dreams

( Riluxa )

Specialising in made-to-measure vanities, bathtubs and washbasins, Riluxa is dedicated to crafting bespoke designs through artisan expertise.

For design-led homeowners, Riluxa offers tailored pieces to transform a bathroom into a luxury sanctuary. For interior designers and architects, the company provides dependable production with made-to-measure pieces and technical specifications, crafting entire orders from premium material selection through to meticulous production and worldwide delivery. Here, luxury is guaranteed, with materials ranging from veined marble and travertine to seamless Corian and solid oak.

The team’s approach is simple: exquisite materials, precise build and a finish that looks effortless in any setting. As well as their bespoke offering, Riluxa also offers a selection of freestanding bathtubs, wall-mounted vanities, matching mirrors and tapware ready to ship. These pieces come with the same materials, detailing and craftsmanship of a bespoke bathroom, so you can shape your sanctuary to your exact vision. Discover more at riluxa.com or contact the team at info@riluxa.com or call +020 8132 3282.

Learn more

Sit back in a lounge chair with character

( TON )

Looking for a chair that makes a statement in any space?

The Cissy lounge chair, designed by Patrick Norguet for Ton, combines cosy comfort with contemporary craftmanship. Its soft upholstery offers a cocooning embrace, while the elegant bentwood curves reflect the furniture-making heritage of the company’s hometown, Bystřice pod Hostýnem in the Czech Republic, which dates back to 1861. Available in both high- and low-back versions with a matching ottoman for added plushness, Cissy adds a stylish, homely touch to your home sanctuary.

Want your chair to match your space? It’s fully customisable in a wide range of materials and finishes. Made with durable, sustainably sourced wood, Cissy embodies design that’s built to last. Customise your style at ton.eu

Discover more

Redesign your comfort with a premium sofa

( Tylko )

A spot to relax, unwind and spend time in good company deserves to feel special.

The new Smooth Sofa from Tylko brings extraordinary comfort with an iconic design that blends sustainable materials and expert craftsmanship. Unlike traditional square-shaped sofas, its softly rounded form is ergonomically shaped to follow the natural curves of the body and spine, giving superior support and the most comfortable sitting experience.

Sleek yet inviting, the Smooth Sofa slips effortlessly into both modern and classic interiors, making it the perfect centrepiece for your home this autumn. Explore the Smooth Sofa at tylko.com and discover timeless design – plus enjoy exclusive offers.

Shop Smooth Sofa

Learn More

Prepare your home for hosting with an ultra-comfortable sofa bed

( Swyft Home )

A sofa bed is an essential item in any home. Practical, compact and extremely useful, it’ll ensure you’re always prepared to host overnight guests — particularly handy throughout the upcoming festive season.

At Swyft Home, you’ll find a stylish option that combines mid-century design with deep, sink-into comfort. Its easy-to-clean fabric ensures practicality without compromising on style, while the bed itself has been designed for easy assembly and delivery.

Affordable with a luxurious feel, the Model 04 sofa bed will be sure to fit seamlessly into any living space, so your friends and family will feel as cosy as possible this winter. The best bit? You can secure free delivery using code FREEDEL25 at swyfthome.com. Offer ends 31 October 2025.

Shop now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.