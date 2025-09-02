Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.3 billion after nobody wins Monday’s drawing
The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a whopping $1.3 billion after no one won the top prize in Monday’s drawing.
The winning numbers on Labor Day were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, and red Powerball 5, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.
However, 10 tickets nationwide won $1 million each, with the lucky tickets sold in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, two in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Two tickets in Montana and North Carolina won $2 million using the Power Play option. Additionally, 124 tickets won $50,000, and 25 tickets won $150,000.
The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday at 11 p.m., making it the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. This will mark the 41st since the jackpot was last won on May 31.
A win would offer a choice between a $1.30 billion annuity or a $589 million lump sum, both before taxes. The annuity pays an initial sum plus 29 annual payments rising 5 percent each year.
The record run is 42 drawings, set in April 2024.
Powerball tickets cost $2 and can be bought at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and in some cases, at airport terminals or online in some states.
Players pick five white balls, one through 69, and one red Powerball one through 26, or use “Quick Pick” for random numbers.
Adding “Power Play” for $1 multiplies non-jackpot prizes up to 10X.
Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and the jackpot grows if no one wins.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
