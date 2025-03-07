Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Post Malone has been seen with a new woman after appearing to break off his engagement.

The 29-year-old rapper and singer, whose real name is Austin Post, is no longer with his fiancée and has since moved on with a woman named Christy Lee, according to reports.

TMZ reported on Thursday that the “Circles” singer and his private fiancée, whose name has not been revealed, broke up toward the end of 2024 while Malone began seeing Lee at the start of 2025.

The Independent has reached out to Malone’s representatives for comment.

The publication also showed a TikTok made by a fan of Malone and Lee sitting closely next to each other as Lee held onto the “White Iverson” singer’s arm.

“Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar & saying hi to you,” the fan wrote on top of the video with the song “I Need Some Help” by Malone playing in the background.

Although Malone has never publicly identified his fiancée, who is also the mother of his daughter, he has opened up about proposing to her during an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in August 2023.

“We’re not married — it was just a proposal,” he told the host at the time about popping the question while they were in Las Vegas. “I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice.”

Malone revealed he proposed while in Las Vegas ( Getty Images )

Then, during an August 2024 segment of CBS Mornings, he opened up about what it’s like to co-parent with his fiancée.

While discussing his song “Yours,” which is about his daughter, he described the impact being a parent has made on him.

“It changes your life in the best way ever. And the most beautiful thing is, she has a beautiful mom,” he said of his fiancée. The singer went on to gush over his partner and daughter, saying they both “saved” him during a difficult point in his life.

“Four years ago, I was on a rough path,” he explained, recalling how much he was drinking and “having a good cry” while struggling with loneliness. “I don’t feel like that anymore, and it’s the most amazing thing.”

Although he keeps his daughter’s name private, the singer shared that he has her initials “DDP” tattooed on his forehead. Malone also detailed just how much his child has shaped his career, as the song “Yours” — featured on his album, F-1 Trillion — is about her getting married one day.

“I think about it a lot,” he said, referring to his daughter walking down the aisle. He revealed that he’s already written “a lot of songs” about the two-year-old.