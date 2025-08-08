Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Holidaymakers warned as strikes set to create chaos at Portugal’s airports

Natalie Wilson
Friday 08 August 2025 06:44 EDT
Portugal’s Faro International Airport
Portugal’s Faro International Airport (Getty Images)
  • Ground handler strikes are set to cause significant travel disruption at six Portuguese airports and 12 Spanish airports.
  • In Portugal, SPdH and Menzies staff are striking over low wages, unpaid night shifts, and inadequate parking, affecting Lisbon, Faro, Porto, Madeira, Porto Santo, and the Azores.
  • Portuguese strikes are scheduled for every weekend from Friday to Monday throughout August, concluding on 1 September.
  • In Spain, Azul Handling workers, part of the Ryanair group, are striking at 12 airports, including Madrid and Barcelona, with action planned until the end of 2025.
  • The UK Foreign Office has warned travellers of potential delays and cancellations, advising them to check with their airlines or tour operators.
