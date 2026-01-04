Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former internet child star Piper Rockelle is starting the year off with a major payday.

The 18-year-old influencer, who first rose to fame at just eight years old, making family-friendly YouTube videos with the help of her mother, Tiffany Smith, has officially joined OnlyFans.

In a now-deleted X post, Rockelle shared a screenshot of her day one earnings on the subscription-based social media platform, known for featuring sexually explicit content.

“My first day!” she wrote. “Forever grateful.” The earnings report revealed that, over 24 hours on Thursday, the content creator earned over $2.9 million, with the majority of the revenue derived from subscriptions. Messages and tips also contributed to her total gross pay.

Responding to an X user who reposted the screenshot, Rockelle said: “Never in a million years did i expect this to happen, you guys changed my life.”

Piper Rockelle claims she made $2.9 million from her first day on OnlyFans ( piperrockelle/Instagram )

“YouTube never paid me like this does,” she commented on another post.

Ahead of her OnlyFans launch, Rockelle uploaded an Instagram video with her grandma, predicting she would make $2 million in her first day.

In the lead-up to her account going live, she counted down the hours on X.

“Dropping at 12am est be ready,” she announced, adding in a follow-up post: “2 hours… IM FREAKING OUT.”

Her OnlyFans bio reads: “Everyone told me not to do this but here we are… time to take it ALL OFF for you bbys.

“If you told younger me i would be doing OF right now i would never believe you oh well here goes nothing…”

Rockelle is known for the 2022 scandal involving her mother, which became the subject of a recent Netflix docu-series, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing.

Following her daughter’s rise to fame, Smith created The Squad, enlisting several other fellow child influencers to start collaborating on videos. Smith was later sued by 11 former Squad members for alleged “emotional, verbal, physical, and at times, sexual abuse” while creating content for the latter’s YouTube channel.

The lawsuit was eventually settled outside of court, with both parties agreeing to a $1.8 million settlement. As part of the settlement terms, Smith denied any wrongdoing.

To this day, Rockelle has remained loyal to her mother, insisting she “did not do any of those things that they said. And I’ll stand by my mom to the end.”