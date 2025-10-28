When it comes to capturing moments that matter, it’s all about our mobiles, with an incredible 92.5 per cent of photos now taken on our phones. And whether you’re an experienced snapper or an enthusiastic amateur, when it comes to taking your images and videos to the next level, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has all the spec and tech you need.

This sleek and impressively lightweight device is leading the way when it comes to real world AI performance, offering software designed to enhance your images and footage from image quality and clarity, to tone and colour, even in tricky conditions, such as low-light or busy, bustling places – meaning you get the perfect image and video every time. What’s more, the device’s functionality and editing features allows you to easily and seamlessly improve what you capture, meaning you can nail the perfect shot or clip every time.

Read on to find out more about the Galaxy S25 FE’s range of photo-first features – and how you can win one of your own…

First, take the best picture possible…

Let’s start by delving into the assortment of camera options that come with the Galaxy S25 FE. There’s a triple lens set up on the rear of the body to offer varying focal lengths – a 50 MP Wide Camera, 8 MP Telephoto Camera with 3 x optical zoom and a 12 MP Ultra-Wide camera – meaning you get the exact frame you desire at the best possible quality.

Portrait mode is exceptional, beautifully capturing the essence of people, pets, nature and objects with equal splendour. The option of three different lenses and multiple zoom capabilities means you always get the perfect angle and crop – and whether you’re shooting during the day or when the sun goes down, the Galaxy S25 FE’s Night Mode means the results are clear and vivid.

Take strikingly detailed selfies thanks to a 12 MP front camera, which has regular and wide options, and a 20 per cent higher resolution than the previous model. There’s an equally lucid quality for the selfie video mode – so you can make yourself look just as good as your friends and family.

Then create something even better…

The Galaxy S25 FE comes with inbuilt AI-powered editing functions so you can perfect your images before you share ( Kirsty Hamilton )

On top of the incredible camera functionality, the Galaxy S25 FE boasts trailblazing AI tech – because even the best photo in the world can be improved with a few little tweaks, right? Introducing Photo Assist*: improve your images using the Generative Edit function, which lets you move around, or even remove, people and objects in your photos – so you can wave goodbye to photobombers once and for all. Or leave it to AI to make the decisions with ‘Suggest Erase’ to instantly remove people and objects that may be crowding your background. Equally, you can fill spaces that look too empty: the AI-powered function will analyse surrounding imagery to create a suitable filler. You can also resize and reposition people or objects to create fun, abstract and quirky images.

Want to get even more creative? Lean into the Sketch to Image** function which allows you to generate new additions to your existing photos. Open up your chosen photo and start sketching simple drawings directly onto the image and let AI Image Generation do the rest, as it fills the space with your chosen item or even a person. Want some surfers in that edgy picture of crashing waves? A heart-shaped cloud in that stunning azure sky? Sketch them in and let Galaxy AI do the rest.

The integrated AI doesn’t end there…

The Galaxy S25FE’s Enhanced Nightography function uses AI technology to create the best possible image, boosting clarity, detail and contrast ( Kirsty Hamilton )

While the Galaxy S25 FE already has a very impressive Night Mode, it can always be tricky capturing the exact shot you want without sunlight. This is where Enhanced Nightography comes in. The smartphone’s AI-powered image processing ProVisual Engine will analyse the scenes in the photos and videos to automatically enhance the visual quality, while Object Awareness can recognise faces and lighting and use that information to optimise skin tones and enhance clarity – making skin look true-to-life whenever you’re shooting.

And it’s not only about making things look better. The Audio Eraser*** function will make your videos sound better too. It works by removing unwanted background noises and disturbances post filming, with the result a more clear and focused final cut.

And it looks and feels great…

Aside from the innovative camera and AI features, the Galaxy S25 FE is an all-round impressive smartphone. The stylish design is available in four colours – Navy, Jetblack, Icyblue and White – all with Premium Haze matte finish and rare curved edges. While the body may be the slimmest and most lightweight FE model to date (disclaimer, compared to previous models) – just 7.4 mm thin and 190 grams light – the robust build is encased with Corning® Gorilla® and Glass Victus®+ for drop protection and has an enhanced aluminium frame. The device also boasts an IP68 rating**** for dust and water resistance – the highest rating available.

When it comes to battery life, you’re looking at a 4900mAh capacity† offering up to a whopping 28 hours of video playback, and you can power up the battery to 65 per cent in just 30 minutes with fast-wired charging. Expect smooth and immersive gaming and multimedia viewing thanks to a screen resolution of 6.7” FHD+ and up to 120HZ display refresh rate.

While the Galaxy S25 FE’s AI tech in terms of photos and videos may mean a world of endless creation, the integrated AI capabilities don’t end there. Lean into Gemini to get all the information you could need in real time, ‘Circle to Search with Google’ lets you trace information direct from the pictures and videos on your screen‡, while ‘Browse Assist’ instantly summarises web content and ‘Writing Assist’§ works to polish up your notes and communication. Meanwhile the AI-powered Now Bar◊ delivers helpful daily summaries and weather information to your homescreen so you can schedule the perfect moment to get out and shoot.

