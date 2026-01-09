Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of phone chargers sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls under recall for explosion threat

Safety officials reported there have been no injuries linked to the recalled Isla Rae magnetic wireless chargers

Over 13,000 magnetic phone chargers sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are being recalled after safety officials warned the products could explode, creating a potential fire and burn hazard.

The recall covers Isla Rae brand magnetic wireless chargers sold nationwide between June 2024 and November 2025 for around $15 each, that are purple, white and pink in color.

The affected models are RM5PBMDP, RM5PBMSL and RM5PBMPW, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in the recall notice that was issued Thursday.

The agency says about 13,200 affected chargers were sold in the U.S., with about an additional 7,000 units sold in Canada.

Consumers who purchased the affected chargers should stop using them immediately and register the product online for a refund.

The commission advised against throwing the chargers in household trash and recommends recycling them in designated lithium-ion battery collection boxes, such as those found outside home improvement stores.

Charger owners can also contact their household hazardous waste collection center to confirm if they accept these batteries for safe disposal, the agency said.

At the time of the recall, no injuries had been reported in connection with the defective products.

