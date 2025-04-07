How young people killed the phone call

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Once upon a time, the sound of your phone ringing would elicit excitement. Now though? Pure panic. At least if you’re young. According to a survey of 2,000 people carried out by the price comparison site Uswitch, a quarter of people aged 18 to 34 never actually answer when they’re called. Respondents explained that, after hearing the phone ring, they’d usually ignore it. Others said they’d google the number or text the person back rather than calling them.

Nearly 70 per cent of those surveyed said they’d prefer a text to a phone call, while 37 per cent favoured voice notes. Meanwhile, more than half confessed that an unexpected call would lead them to believe they were about to receive some bad news.

It’s something I’ve witnessed at first hand many times. People my age (29) are simply terrified of the phone. We might as well call it something else entirely given how rarely it’s used for telecommunication of any kind. Just last week, I texted a friend: “Can I call you?” only because it felt rude to simply do it unexpectedly. He replied immediately: “That is the most terrifying message you could ever send.”

We did not have that phone call – the prospect was simply too daunting for him. So we sent each other WhatsApp messages and voice notes instead. Just like when a friend rang me a few days later and, instead of answering, I watched it until it stopped, only to message the friend later and apologise for missing her call. I’m not sure why; I was feeling lonely and could have done with a chat. But the anxiety of talking on the phone at that particular moment trumped this feeling. What’s wrong with us?

“Whenever I get a phone call from someone I know, my heart skips a beat,” says Ali Korsan, 24. “I think this is the norm for Gen-Z, and probably other generations that have grown up with texting. It’s the beauty of being connected all the time but for when it’s convenient to reply. A phone call is usually for something that requires my immediate attention.”

It’s not just younger people, either. “I would never call a person randomly out of the blue, just like I wouldn’t knock on their front door unannounced – it’s just not respectful of their personal space or time,” says Sharon Olivero-Chapman, 47. “If anyone wants to talk to me regarding business, I would book a day and time to have the conversation. This is simply etiquette. As for friends and family, a quick text to ask if they’re free to talk is absolutely necessary, too. It’s a real bugbear of mine when people bombard me with calls unannounced.”

With the rise of digital communication platforms and social media, individuals have unprecedented access to instant messaging, video calls, and social networking sites. These mediums offer convenience, accessibility, and a sense of interconnectedness, making them increasingly appealing alternatives to traditional phone calls.

It’s true: texting can be more efficient than speaking over the phone. You can consider what it is you want to say, and ensure you’re articulating it in the best possible way. It can be particularly helpful in conflict resolution, giving you enough time and space to express yourself to someone who has hurt or upset you. That said, all this comes with a heady dose of angst, too. For some, a paragraph of text may be just as spine-chilling as a phone call, indicating that something is wrong.

It’s even worse on instant messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp, which are more spontaneous and often leave you with a wave of anxiety given the overwhelming access you have to people’s communication styles. Read receipts, “last seen” notifications and similar features provide us with a deluge of information we simply don’t need and would be spared when we’re just talking over the phone.

“Texting is unemotional and can get misinterpreted,” says Sonja Sha-Williams, Ayurvedic practitioner and author. “It stops us from interacting with how someone says something and reading the meaning behind it. The voice is so important to hear and to use in conversation because the tone and intonation identify who the person is and it elicits a feeling of familiarity. We understand what they are saying and the true meaning behind it because of how they say it.”

Perhaps our phone call anxiety is misplaced. Think about how many times you’ve misunderstood a message someone has sent you. I’ll bet nine times out of 10 that message could’ve been more easily communicated over the phone. And, yes, it might be more nerve-wracking to do that given you have to, erm, actually speak to people spontaneously but it would allow you to express yourself far more clearly and cogently and without room for misinterpretation.

open image in gallery Thing of the past: Dionne (Stacey Dash) and Cher (Alicia Silverstone) talk on their phones in the seminal 1995 teen movie ‘Clueless’ ( Shutterstock )

One 2020 study found that online communication can actually have negative effects, leading to “over-exposure to information”, which can “overload” people. In other words, the more you text someone, the more you may end up pushing them away from you. Of course, introverts might also find phone conversations especially hard. Text-based communication provides a sense of control and distance, allowing individuals to carefully compose their thoughts and responses without the pressure of immediate interaction. But, while this may alleviate anxiety in the short term, it can also impede the development of essential communication skills, such as active listening, empathy, and assertiveness.

Try not to overthink your responses and instead focus on what the other person is saying Noël Wolf, linguistic expert

It’s this development that is essential to allowing us to feel connected with one another. How, then, can we revive the humble phone call from its grave, and better our communication skills and feel a little less isolated in the process? Is it simply a case of grinning and bearing it whenever the phone rings, or is there something deeper at play?

“It could be helpful to begin with calling your close friends and family to practise, which can help build confidence and get you more accustomed to making phone calls,” suggests Noël Wolf, a linguistic expert at the language learning platform Babbel.

Ahead of a planned call, you might want to try preparing in advance by taking down some notes. “This can help you feel more in control and alleviate anxiety,” adds Wolf. “At the same time, try not to overthink your responses and instead focus on what the other person is saying; active listening can help to keep you engaged in the conversation.”

Still not convinced? The next time you feel a little lonely, challenge yourself to make a call instead of sending a text. The other person might be alarmed at first but, after a while, you might find yourself having the best conversation you’ve had with them in ages. Who knows? Maybe they were feeling lonely, too.