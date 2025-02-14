Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially the Super Bowl LIX champions after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the title game on Sunday in New Orleans.

Celebrations instantly kicked off in the team’s home city with swarms of fans storming Broad Street.

And though things got a bit too rowdy when fans began setting fires and uprooting lampposts, last night’s party was just the first of many to come in Philly over the next few days, including one special Super Bowl parade honoring the players and coaches.

The parade date has been confirmed for February 14, Valentine’s Day, by Eagles President Don Smolenski and city officials.

“Just watching the weather and we've got some snow coming this week, so we want to be respectful for the city to do what they need to do,” Smolenski told 94WIP on February 10. “And one extra day of planning doesn't hurt. You know what, it's a nice way to kick off the weekend.”

More details on the parade will be revealed in the coming days, per the Philadelphia mayor’s office.

Early on February 10, the Eagles’ X/Twitter account shared a short video clip of Broad Street and the Super Bowl Lombardi Trophy with the caption: “Thought it was time to bring this one out again. See ya Friday.”

“I have to get my rest. It’s going to be a party,” one fan wrote on X in response, while another said: “Ok ok I’ll take off work Friday thanks for the heads up admin.”

A third said: “WE WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT.”

Philadelphia Eagles fans in New Orleans for the 2025 Super Bowl ( Getty Images )

Others wondered why the parade wouldn’t be scheduled for Thursday, February 13, instead of taking place on Valentine’s Day.

When the Eagles beat the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl in 2018, the city closed down to host the massive parade starting at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue and finishing in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where former player Jason Kelce famously gave an empowering speech.

This year’s parade route will likely be the same and last about two hours.

For anyone wanting to join in on the festivities, tickets may have to be purchased ahead of time as they were in 2018.

Bucks County residents were able to get the train in for the parade seven years ago, but transportation and train times have yet to be announced by SEPTA as of now.

About one million fans are expected to show up for the parade, where Eagles players, coaches, and their respective families will wave at them from floats in the middle of the street.

Individuals from out-of-state or anyone unable to snag a ticket in time can watch the Eagles parade broadcast on the NFL Network or stream it on NFL.com.