Creature comforts: How pets are shaping home design

Previously hidden away in crates or discreetly tucked into corners, pets are now becoming central to how we shape our living spaces. What was once a niche concept has evolved into a flourishing movement. Elevated feeding stations with marble tops, elegant dog showers integrated into boot rooms, and custom-built sleeping nooks seamlessly incorporated into cabinetry are fast becoming hallmarks of the well-appointed home.

We spoke to the designers and creatives leading this shift, exploring how interiors are being reimagined to reflect a new cultural mindset – where refined living and devoted pet parenting are intertwined.

Function meets four-legged charm

Today’s homeowners expect their living spaces to reflect both their aesthetic sensibilities and lifestyle choices. That includes a growing awareness of the daily needs and comforts of their pets. According to Tom Howley, a bespoke kitchen designer, the modern kitchen is being reimagined to accommodate four-legged companions with subtle sophistication.

open image in gallery Personalised touches – like cabinetry engraved with a pet’s name – add charm ( Tom Howley )

“When designing a kitchen or utility room, we frequently integrate practical pet features like built-in feeding stations, integrated bed nooks, and low-level storage for treats or toys,” says Howley.

His team’s designs often include clever customisations, like hidden charging drawers for pet tech – such as GPS collars. Elevated pet-dining areas clad in the same stone or timber as the kitchen worktops bring a sense of cohesion, whilst personalised touches – like cabinetry engraved with a pet’s name – add charm.

A new standard of luxury – for all species

It’s clear that luxury isn’t just for humans any more. For instance, bed-maker Vispring – whose mattresses graced the opulent first-class cabins of the Titanic – offers fully customisable mattresses tailored to individual sleep preferences. They can even create miniature, made-to-measure pet beds that offer bespoke firmness options, ensuring that every member of the family enjoys the finest in luxury sleep.

open image in gallery An elegant dog-sized washing station ( Christopher Horwood )

This level of consideration for animal comfort is being embraced by leading interior designers, too. Laura Hammett, known for her refined, neutral interiors, recently took on an unusually delightful challenge: designing a bespoke cat room for a young client.

“It’s integrated into a bedroom suite for a little girl who absolutely loves her cats,” Hammett explains. “The room features curved glass walls that open up to the surrounding space, enabling her to always see and engage with her furry friends. Additionally, the bedroom includes a bespoke cat tree that stretches across an entire wall.”

It’s a playful yet considered approach that reflects a broader trend: homes that facilitate deeper connection – not only with family and guests but also with beloved pets.

Pet-proof foundations

As pets enjoy free rein of the house, flooring has become another key area for innovation. Christoph Wellekotter, head of product management at flooring brand Parador, notes that practical considerations no longer come at the expense of style.

“Flooring in pet-friendly homes needs to strike the right balance between durability and style,” he explains. “Luxury vinyl has become a very popular choice. It’s scratch-resistant, easy to clean, and stands up well to accidents or muddy paws, while still offering the sought-after look and feel of wood.”

open image in gallery Pet-friendly paint is available that’s easy to wipe clean without damaging the colour ( Tom Howley )

But floors aren’t the only surfaces facing wear and tear. Walls, too, are taking a hit from overenthusiastic tails and claws. Lick’s Supreme paint range is ideal for pet-friendly homes, offering a hard-wearing finish that’s easy to wipe clean without damaging the colour. It comes in the brand’s full palette of pigment-rich tones – allowing you to maintain a beautiful home even in the face of four-legged chaos.

Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick, adds: “Always make sure to opt for low-VOC paint. This is safer for your pets (and for you) with fewer chemical nasties in the air.”

Embracing every family member

Interior designer Emma Sims Hilditch has also witnessed the growing demand for pet-focused design. What’s driving this trend? According to her, it spans generations and lifestyles, but the uniting factor is that these clients consider their pets true family members.

open image in gallery ‘If pet accessories are beautiful or colour-coordinated, open shelving can also be a stylish, practical choice,’ says interior designer Emma Sims Hilditch ( Tom Howley )

The Courtyard Room, designed by Sims Hilditch for WOW!house 2025, featured a fully equipped dog area. It boasts custom joinery, an elegant washing station with hand-painted tiles, and a concealed dog ottoman by Lorfords Contemporary, tucked behind a charming curtain.

“Closed storage keeps things tidy,” Sims Hilditch explains, “but if pet accessories are beautiful or colour-coordinated, open shelving can also be a stylish, practical choice.”

With washable luxury fabrics, underfloor heating, and artisanal details like decorative tiling, it’s clear that pet-friendly spaces are no longer an afterthought – they’re a cornerstone of sophisticated home design.