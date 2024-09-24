Petco to stop selling rabbits as buyer’s remorse often leads to ‘bunny dumping’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Petco is officially stopping all rabbit sales after an uptick in buyer’s remorse has led to “bunny dumping.”

The American pet retailer has chosen to eliminate the option to buy pet rabbits in favor of an “adoption-only policy” for the animals. Petco announced their decision on Tuesday (September 24).

According to Petco, rabbits are the third most popular pet in the US. However, owners don’t always recognize the level of responsibility and care they require when they initially purchase them. This then leads to “bunny dumping” or “summer dump season” where owners abandon their rabbits, leaving them to fend for themselves outdoors.

On September 4, Rabbit.org, an activist foundation based in California, issued an urgent statement, demanding Petco put an end to rabbit sales.

“Selling rabbits in pet stores often leads to impulse buys by customers unaware of the extensive care and significant veterinary costs involved,” their statement read. “These hasty purchases often lead to ‘summer dump season,’ when many pet rabbits are abandoned outdoors, becoming roadkill or prey for predators.”

open image in gallery Petco has promised to ‘recommit’ to an ‘adoption-only policy’ for rabbits ( Getty Images )

The foundation further claimed that Petco betrayed its promises to stop rabbit sales in 1994 and 2008.

President Paige K Parsons of Rabbit.org said: “Petco’s decision to sell rabbits is hypocritical and shows blatant disregard for their past commitments.”

The Independent has contacted Petco for a comment.

Petco listed the feedback they’ve received from “partnerships with animal rescue and welfare organizations nationwide” as motivation to halt all future sales.

From now through October, the conglomerate will be offering 20 percent off their “Start Right” savings program for anyone who adopts a rabbit from a rescue or adoption agency. The “Start Right” program is connected to their “Vital Care Core” and “Vital Care Premier” memberships, which promises exclusive rewards and discounts on nutrition, grooming, and veterinary services.

open image in gallery Children often lose interest in pet rabbits, according to the MSPCA-Angell organization ( Getty Images )

Petco states that putting an end to rabbit sales is “in line with the company’s longstanding Think Adoption First philosophy – which encourages prospective pet parents to consider adopting a homeless pet rather than purchasing one, whenever possible.”

All remaining rabbits that the company had previously listed for purchase will be available for adoption.

MSPCA-Angell, a non-profit organization working to help improve the care for animals, listed a few reasons for why rabbits are often surrendered to them. Children losing interest, accidental litter, and stray rabbits were the top three.

“Often times, a cycle begins in which the rabbit experiences poor handling, and becomes fearful or reactive during subsequent handling, causing apprehension in the child, who then handles the rabbit even less,” the organization argues.

“Before getting a rabbit, learn about their behavior and care needs, and make an informed choice about whether it’s the best pet choice for you.”