Festive kitchen makeover ideas to get ‘Christmas ready’

With the festive season fast approaching, it’s time to get your skates on if a stylish kitchen refresh is on the cards.

Especially if you’re hosting, and entertaining family and friends over the holidays – with a focus on seating everyone comfortably and choosing decor as twinkly as the tree.

Not to mention getting organised and setting the scene for all the prepping, ensuring there’s storage for seasonal goodies, and making your space look welcoming and loved.

Here, Looeeze Grossman, founder of The Used Kitchen Company, shares her top tips for stress-free staging…

Clean and declutter

The simplest changes often make the biggest impact…

Most of us hold onto extra mugs, mismatched cutlery and crockery, and appliances that gather dust at the back of the cupboards, highlights Grossman.

“All of this creates unnecessary clutter – and can eat into valuable worktop, drawer and cupboard space.”

She says to begin by clearing your countertops. “Remove unused appliances, expired pantry items, and anything that no longer serves a purpose.”

“This creates valuable space for holiday baking and decorating, while making meal preparation less stressful.”

Of course, there’ll be things you only use once a year, highlights Grossman, like a large mixing bowl; or Christmas essentials like extra-large roasting dishes.

But if you’re keeping something ‘just in case,’ it’s time to get rid and create some much-needed room.

“Decluttering isn’t just about removing items; it’s about displaying things well,” she suggests. “There are beautiful jars available now for spices, pasta or grains.”

These can act as a stylish accessory for your kitchen. “And can easily be dressed up with festive touches like cinnamon sticks, dried oranges or sprigs of greenery for a seasonal lift.”

Handles and knobs

One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to update your kitchen and give it a festive makeover is by replacing your hardware, says Grossman.

“Beautiful handles and knobs can completely transform the look of your space… if your budget won’t stretch to buying new, remove existing pieces and give them a thorough clean.”

Try buffing with some fine sandpaper, then finish with a spray of metallic or gold paint. “This simple afternoon project can make your entire kitchen feel brand new, without breaking the bank.”

As she point out, DIY stores often have end-of-range offers, and online marketplaces like eBay or Amazon are excellent sources for bargain hardware.

Get painting

Repainting kitchen cupboards has become increasingly popular, and for good reason, notes Grossman. “Modern cabinet paints are specifically formulated for durability and finish.”

The key to professional results lies in thorough preparation, she advises. The kitchen expert recommends cleaning with degreaser and sugar soap, lightly sanding, and properly priming before applying two coats of paint and a quality sealant.

“A fresh coat of paint in classic neutrals like soft whites, warm creams and muted sages are timeless choices that work beautifully year-round – and feel especially elegant at Christmas.

“The result is a refreshed space that looks professionally updated at a fraction of the cost of a full renovation.”

Buy a used kitchen

If you really want a full kitchen makeover before Christmas, it’s still possible…

As Grossman puts it: “Buying a used kitchen eliminates manufacturing wait times and lengthy delivery schedules.”

With a kitchen fitter lined up and your old kitchen carefully removed (think about selling through a second-hand kitchen company), it’s possible to have a replacement delivered within the same week, suggests Grossman.

“Buying used can mean savings of up to 70% off the recommended retail price, and very often comes with high-end appliances and stone worktops,” she explains.

“People often find they can get their dream kitchen, which they thought was beyond their budget, simply by buying used or ex-display.”

Top tip: She says to buy slightly larger than your space allows. “It gives you extra cabinetry to adapt and fit your layout perfectly.

“Ensure you have a great kitchen fitter, and if you need new flooring and tiles, get these agreed upfront so your fitters aren’t waiting on any decisions from you.”

Soft furnishings

Soft furnishings are your secret weapon for an instant holiday atmosphere…

Swap everyday dish towels for festive plaids or holiday patterns, and add velvet or tartan chair cushions, suggests Grossman.

“Layer table runners, placemats and napkins in classic Christmas hues of red, green and gold; all of which will add the finishing touches, bringing a warm, stylish feel to your Christmas table.”

Moreover, if you have an open plan kitchen and dining space, she says to ensure the theme flows throughout the space. “Bringing the kitchen and dining room together with a mutual colour palette.”

Festive finishing touches

Complete your transformation with decorative elements that engage all the senses…

“Hang garlands with fairy lights along cabinet tops, display a small Christmas tree on the worktop, and fill glass jars with ornaments or cranberries.

“A wreath above the sink adds traditional charm, while Christmas-scented candles and winter flowers create a cosy, inviting atmosphere,” enthuses Grossman.

For natural fragrance, she suggests simmering a pot with orange slices and cinnamon sticks. “A simple touch that fills your kitchen with the scent of the season.”

By combining practical improvements with seasonal styling, you create a kitchen that serves you beautifully throughout the year, highlights Grossman. “While shining especially bright during the holidays.

“Layer these updates and decorations thoughtfully, and you’ll have created the perfect Christmas kitchen without the cost of a full renovation.”