Peaky Blinders and Sex Education stars marry in lavish ceremony

Peaky Blinders actor Amber Anderson and Sex Education’s Connor Swindells have wed in a lavish ceremony in Scotland.

Swindells, who plays Adam Groff on the popular Netflix series, asked co-star Alistair Petrie, who plays his dad in the series, to officiate.

Anderson, best known for playing Diana Mitford in the BBC show Peaky Blinders, was walked down the aisle by her godmother.

“My dad sadly isn’t very well, so he wasn’t able to do it,” 32-year-old Anderson told Vogue. “She is the godparent that he chose for me, so it felt like a nice way of having him there.”

Her father was also incorporated into the ceremony through the music, with musician Sean Shibe playing her dad’s guitar as she walked down the aisle.

The couple’s rescue dog, Moose, acted as ring bearer and sported a tartan bandana for the occasion.

Anderson wore a Vivienne Westwood off the shoulder wedding dress, teamed with elbow-length gloves, Chanel jewellery and silver Roger Vivier shoes.

“As cheesy as it sounds, I just knew as soon as I tried it on,” she said of the gown.

Swindells, 28, donned a navy suit with tartan tie from Atelier Arena.

The newlyweds incorporated numerous Scottish traditions into the big day, including a Celtic Quaich ceremony, which involved the couple holding a traditional two-handled cup, known as a love cup, and taking a drink.

The wedding breakfast consisted of the traditional Scottish dish of haggis, neeps and tatties, and the night was rounded off with a ceilidh (a traditional Scottish group dance) hosted by Anderson’s music school friends, the Haggis Chasers. The pair chose Orcadian Strip The Willow as their first dance.

Emma director Autumn de Wilde, who Anderson and Swindells became close to while working on the film, did a speech at the reception.

The couple first met while filming the 2020 adaptation of the beloved Jane Austen novel.

Swindells previously dated his Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood for two years.