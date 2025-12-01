Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow, 27, marks 12th anniversary of his death with emotional tribute
Vin Diesel also paid tribute to the late actor
Paul Walker’s daughter has paid tribute to the late Fast & Furious actor 12 years after his death.
Meadow Walker, 27, remembered her dad with a series of pictures on Instagram posted on the anniversary of the car accident that killed him at age 40.
“12 years without you… I love you forever,” the model captioned the post, which included pictures of her as a child blowing out birthday candles while her dad kneeled in front of her.
The influencer and philanthropist often honors her dad online since his untimely death in 2013. Meadow, who was 15 when he died, is the only daughter of Paul and his childhood sweetheart, Rebecca Soteros. The pair had an on-and-off relationship and co-parented Meadow until Paul’s death.
Vin Diesel, Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star and friend, also shared a tribute to Paul on Instagram Sunday. He captioned a picture of the two together, “Twelve years…Not a day goes by…Miss you.” In a second post, the actor wrote: “The universe keeps placing angels in my path. I know you are a part of it… a brotherhood eternal. Love you forever…”
Paul was being driven by professional racer Roger Rodas in his Porsche when they spun out of control and hit a concrete lamp post in Santa Clarita, California, on November 30, 2013. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The tragedy sparked an outpouring of tributes throughout Hollywood for the actor, who played undercover cop turned street racer Brian O’Conner in six of the first seven movies in the Fast & Furious franchise.
The actor made his final appearance in the 2015 film Furious 7, which was filming at the time of his death. Paul’s younger brothers, Cody and Caleb, stood in for the actor as body doubles to help finish scenes that were not completed before his death. The movie featured an emotional goodbye to Paul’s character, but Diesel hinted earlier this year that fans could see the beloved character again.
Fast X, the most recent installment of the series, featured a cameo of Meadow. She announced to her Instagram followers that her brief appearance as a flight attendant in the film came after she grew up on the sets of the iconic movies.
“Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up,” she continued. “I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy and share this with him forever.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments