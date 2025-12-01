Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Walker’s daughter has paid tribute to the late Fast & Furious actor 12 years after his death.

Meadow Walker, 27, remembered her dad with a series of pictures on Instagram posted on the anniversary of the car accident that killed him at age 40.

“12 years without you… I love you forever,” the model captioned the post, which included pictures of her as a child blowing out birthday candles while her dad kneeled in front of her.

The influencer and philanthropist often honors her dad online since his untimely death in 2013. Meadow, who was 15 when he died, is the only daughter of Paul and his childhood sweetheart, Rebecca Soteros. The pair had an on-and-off relationship and co-parented Meadow until Paul’s death.

Vin Diesel, Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star and friend, also shared a tribute to Paul on Instagram Sunday. He captioned a picture of the two together, “Twelve years…Not a day goes by…Miss you.” In a second post, the actor wrote: “The universe keeps placing angels in my path. I know you are a part of it… a brotherhood eternal. Love you forever…”

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow paid tribute to her dad on social media on the 12th anniversary of his death ( Getty )

Paul was being driven by professional racer Roger Rodas in his Porsche when they spun out of control and hit a concrete lamp post in Santa Clarita, California, on November 30, 2013. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy sparked an outpouring of tributes throughout Hollywood for the actor, who played undercover cop turned street racer Brian O’Conner in six of the first seven movies in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The actor made his final appearance in the 2015 film Furious 7, which was filming at the time of his death. Paul’s younger brothers, Cody and Caleb, stood in for the actor as body doubles to help finish scenes that were not completed before his death. The movie featured an emotional goodbye to Paul’s character, but Diesel hinted earlier this year that fans could see the beloved character again.

Fast X, the most recent installment of the series, featured a cameo of Meadow. She announced to her Instagram followers that her brief appearance as a flight attendant in the film came after she grew up on the sets of the iconic movies.

“Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up,” she continued. “I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy and share this with him forever.”