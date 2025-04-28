Paul Rudd recalls NSFW wardrobe malfunction on stage with Rachel Weisz
Rudd and Weisz appeared off-Broadway in ‘The Shape of Things’
Paul Rudd had an unfortunate outfit mishap during his stage acting days, he’s revealed.
Speaking on the latest episode of the SmartLess podcast — hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett — Rudd, 56, recalled the embarrassing incident.
The Ant-Man actor was starring in the 2001 off-Broadway production of The Shape of Things when one of his scenes went awry and the audience got more than they bargained for.
"I was lying on top of a bed and I was wearing boxer shorts and a T-shirt and all of a sudden — this had never happened before — I heard the audience laughing," Rudd recalled.
"And I'm like, what is going on? I realized it's because I was lying on the bed and I had my leg up and my balls were hanging out, which is worse than actually, penis — it's like, just your balls."
The nature of the mishap, combined with the title of the show, sent co-host Arnett into a fit of laughter.
"That's exactly right," Rudd said. "That was the show."
"The poster should’ve been your balls hanging out of your shorts," Arnett joked.
After the 2001 off-Broadway production, Rudd and co-star Rachel Weisz went on to star in the 2003 film adaptation of The Shape of Things, written by Neil LaBute.
Since then, Rudd has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, including Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Friends, and Only Murders in the Building. He entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 with the Ant-Man franchise and will be seen in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.
Details on his role in the upcoming Marvel film remain mum. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Rudd was forced to stay tight-lipped.
"There is nothing that I can tell you. They are very secretive. It's important. You know, it's a major movie. You can't be frivolous with this kind of stuff,” he teased.
"This is a major motion picture. It's not like some coordinated attack. It's Marvel, Jimmy."
