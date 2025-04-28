Paul Rudd recalls NSFW wardrobe malfunction on stage with Rachel Weisz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Rudd had an unfortunate outfit mishap during his stage acting days, he’s revealed.

Speaking on the latest episode of the SmartLess podcast — hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett — Rudd, 56, recalled the embarrassing incident.

The Ant-Man actor was starring in the 2001 off-Broadway production of The Shape of Things when one of his scenes went awry and the audience got more than they bargained for.

"I was lying on top of a bed and I was wearing boxer shorts and a T-shirt and all of a sudden — this had never happened before — I heard the audience laughing," Rudd recalled.

"And I'm like, what is going on? I realized it's because I was lying on the bed and I had my leg up and my balls were hanging out, which is worse than actually, penis — it's like, just your balls."

The nature of the mishap, combined with the title of the show, sent co-host Arnett into a fit of laughter.

"That's exactly right," Rudd said. "That was the show."

Paul Rudd recalled an onstage mishap from early in his career ( Getty Images )

"The poster should’ve been your balls hanging out of your shorts," Arnett joked.

After the 2001 off-Broadway production, Rudd and co-star Rachel Weisz went on to star in the 2003 film adaptation of The Shape of Things, written by Neil LaBute.

Since then, Rudd has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, including Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Friends, and Only Murders in the Building. He entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 with the Ant-Man franchise and will be seen in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.

Details on his role in the upcoming Marvel film remain mum. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Rudd was forced to stay tight-lipped.

"There is nothing that I can tell you. They are very secretive. It's important. You know, it's a major movie. You can't be frivolous with this kind of stuff,” he teased.

"This is a major motion picture. It's not like some coordinated attack. It's Marvel, Jimmy."