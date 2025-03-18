Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patsy Kensit has prompted concern after sharing an emotional post about feeling “isolated”.

The actor, 56, who most recently played Emma Harding in EastEnders, shared the downbeat post to social media after previously revealing she’d been diagnosed with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

One in three people who experience trauma do go on to develop PTSD – a severe condition which can cause flashbacks, angry outburst and insomnia, among other symptoms.

Writing on Instagram, Kensit said: “It’s the end to the most saddest week ever. The weekends are always hard as I can feel isolated and I worry constantly.”

She continued: “Tomorrow is a new day – breathwork, meditation and exercise…God bless anyone who can relate to any of this…love and light.”

Kensit’s famous friends were quick to share their sympathy in the comments. “Sending you my love,” Lisa Faulkner said.

Meanwhile, Natalie Appleton added: “Sending so much love to you darling.”

Last month, Kensit revealed she’d been diagnosed with PTSD at the end of last year, which had felt like turning a “major corner”.

However, the Eighth Wonder singer has been candid that she struggled with her mental health in February.

“I don’t feel great today. I feel grateful but sad. Anyone who has dealt with mental health issues and depression will understand and know that you are not alone,” the actor said.

She continued: “When I’m working I feel none of the above.. I’ve just finished filming. I will meditate and try and raise my frequency to bring positivity back into my life. Today is just a bad day.”

It comes after Kensit called off her engagement to property businessman Patric Cassidy last year and revealed in November she has no interest in finding another relationship.

The actor has been married four times to Big Audio Dynamite member Dan Donavan from 1988 to 1991, Simple Minds lead singer Jim Kerr from 1992 to 1996, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher from 1997 to 2000 and DJ Jeremy Healy from 2009 to 2010.

Speaking to Hello! last November, Kensit said: “ I wouldn’t want a relationship, I am not interested.

“I do believe in love. But for me it's not something I need, I have been on my own a long time and I like my own company,” she added.

“Now, it's just adjusting my life to fill the hole that's in my soul.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.