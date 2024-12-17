Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A traveler has called out the “monster” passengers on a flight who tried to force a woman to switch her seat from comfort plus to coach.

The passenger recounted the transgression in Reddit’s r/Delta forum, recalling how it delayed the plane’s departure by two hours.

“This happened a few years ago but I’m inspired to share it based on some other stories I’ve been reading,” they began the post. “So, this happened to a woman sitting across from me, but it impacted the entire flight.”

Since the flight was international, the Reddit user explained that they chose to purchase a seat in Delta’s comfort plus section.

The Reddit user identified the people involved as “Woman A,” the individual who purchased the middle seat in comfort plus; “Woman B,” the passenger “squatting in the aisle seat” but did not pay for it; and “Woman C,” the person who actually paid for the aisle seat.

Traveler admits the incident delayed the plane’s departure by two hours ( Getty Images )

“While I’m getting settled, I hear the standard, ‘Oh, I think you’re in my seat’ convo begin,” the user continued. “Woman B asks Woman C if they can trade so she can sit next to her friend.

“Woman C says, ‘Well, where is your seat?’ Woman B confesses it’s in economy so Woman C says, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I paid for comfort plus because it’s a long flight, so I want to keep my seat.’”

According to the Reddit user, the two other women started “bullying” Woman C, accusing her of “ruining” their vacation. At this point, a flight attendant walked over to direct Woman B back to her coach seat.

After Woman B refused to return to her section of the aircraft, the pilot emerged from the cockpit to reprimand her and tell her to “gather her things or the flight can’t take off.”

“Woman B begrudgingly goes back, and Woman C sits down in her seat,” the Reddit user continued. “Woman A starts yelling at her, ‘Are you happy now? You tattled on us and ruined the entire flight.’ Woman C says nothing, but stands up and gets the FA [flight attendant] again.”

When the flight attendant returned, Woman A asked the employee: “Does she need this comfort plus seat because she’s fat?”

“MIND YOU, Woman C was not ‘fat’ but it wouldn’t matter if she was,” the Reddit user said. “Woman C says she refuses to sit next to this monster of a woman, and somehow the FA manages to get Woman C into a seat in first class.”

As a result of the incident, the flight missed its designated take-off time and was forced to line up behind several other aircrafts on the runway. Once Woman C was moved to first class, Woman B “snuck” back into comfort plus to sit next to her friend.

The Reddit user admitted they were “so mad at Delta for letting these women” delay the departure. “I wish they’d been kicked off when they refused to move,” they said.

Many readers agreed with the original poster in the comments section, arguing that Woman A should’ve been punished.

“They should have sent Woman A to the back to sit next to her friend if their trip was ruined by not being together,” one person proclaimed.

Another viewer said: “They got off easy. Should’ve put them on the No Fly list. Seems like they’re both nut jobs, I can see why they’re friends.”

Meanwhile, one flyer questioned when airlines were going to start taking action against similar passengers.

“When will airlines stop allowing this type of behavior?” they asked, before offering their own suggestion.

“These people need to immediately receive two options… 1) go to your assigned seat, or 2) get off the plane. If you argue, we will get security to assist your exit. Start to finish should be less than 10 minutes. Every time.”