If you’d like to snap up a property with ties to California’s rich movie, music and sporting history, then we have just the place. And it will only take around $7 million to do so.

A 4,539-square-foot, single-story home in Pasadena’s prestigious South San Rafael neighborhood hit the market in late November with a $6.8 million price tag.

Built in 2006, the four-bedroom, five-bath home occupies a half-acre lot on private Johnston Lake. Inside, there’s a dramatic great room, with soaring ceilings and a boulder fireplace that opens on to sweeping lawn and water views, according to the listing from real estate broker Nancy Valentine.

But that’s not all - the new homeowners can regale guests with the property’s movie and TV credentials.

The home appeared in the 2015 Lifetime film, “A Deadly Adoption,” starring Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig, and the CBS sci-fi drama series, “Extant,” produced by Steven Spielberg and starring Halle Berry.

open image in gallery The 2015 Lifetime film 'A Deadly Adoption' starring Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig was filmed on the property ( Andrew Bramasco and Melissa Bramasco )

open image in gallery The property is located at 1260 LA Loma Road in the exclusive South San Rafael neighborhood, near the Rose Bowl ( Andrew Bramasco and Melissa Bramasco )

The long-running crime drama, “Criminal Minds,” filmed an episode at the home, as did the reunion episode of “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew.”

The property was also the backdrop in commercials for Verizon, Home Depot, and Fruit of the Loom.

But the property doesn’t just have silver screen credentials - it’s also in the backyard of one of music’s most iconic venues. The Pasadena home is less than a 10-minute drive from the iconic Rose Bowl, which has seen performances by everyone from U2 to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean, to K-pop group BTS.

Sports lovers know that since 1902, the stadium has hosted the annual Rose Bowl college football game. Beyond college football, the Rose Bowl has also hosted five NFL Super Bowls. International soccer has also graced the venue, with the 1994 Men’s World Cup Final and the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final both held at the Rose Bowl.

open image in gallery The 4,539-square-foot, single-story home sits on a half-acre lot along Johnston Lake, offering private lake access ( Andrew Bramasco and Melissa Bramasco )

open image in gallery Architect Doug Ewing, known for designing estates for Ralph Lauren and luxury resorts, designed the home ( Andrew Bramasco and Melissa Bramasco )

And it has star quality from its architect, too. The home was designed by Doug Ewing, known for his “private estates for Ralph Lauren, high-profile creatives and luxury hospitality projects,” the listing notes.

The home was designed to blend seamlessly with its lakeside surroundings, according to its agent. Living spaces include a formal dining room and a chef’s kitchen with a lake-view breakfast area.

The primary suite offers a spa-like bath, fireplace, walk-in closet, and private patio, while three additional en-suite bedrooms and a den provide comfortable areas for guests or working from home.

open image in gallery The scenic property has served as a filming location for productions including ‘A Deadly Adoption,’ ‘Extant,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ and commercials for Verizon, Home Depot, and more ( Andrew Bramasco and Melissa Bramasco )

open image in gallery Completed in 2006, the home features an 18-foot beamed great room with a massive stone fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the lake ( Andrew Bramasco and Melissa Bramasco )

Listed by real estate agent Linda Valentine, the property features a 30-foot private dock and multiple outdoor terraces designed for entertaining.

The owners, a couple named Chuck and Lisa, first bought a home on Johnston Lake in 1989. When their neighbor’s house went up for sale in 1997, they snapped it up without ever setting foot in it.

While making plans for a new home on the site, the couple discovered that all the Pasadena houses they admired had been designed by Ewing, known for his Ralph Lauren projects, luxury resorts and iconic area estates.

open image in gallery The home has a private 30-foot dock with 80-foot frontage, sweeping lawn, and multiple outdoor terraces framed by trees ( Andrew Bramasco and Melissa Bramasco )

open image in gallery A scenic lakeside setting has made the home a popular filming location ( Andrew Bramasco and Melissa Bramasco )

open image in gallery The owners are selling the home to relocate closer to their children and grandchildren, offering nearly 30 years of family memories ( Doug Ewing )

In 2005, they demolished the existing structure at the current address, except for one wall, and built the current residence.

“This house is the home of our dreams,” the couple said, in a questionnaire obtained by The Independent, through the listing agent.

“It is special because of the talent and care that went into the design and building process, as well as the many memories we have of our family enjoying the house, lake, and surrounding neighborhood for nearly 30 years.”

The couple is selling the home to move closer to their children and grandchildren, who live out of state.