Paris Hilton shares if she’s had any cosmetic surgery

Paris Hilton has shared whether she’s had any cosmetic surgeries done.

During a recent episode of the Zach Sang Show podcast, the 43-year-old DJ spoke candidly about aging and her skincare routine. She explained that she’s kept her skin looking great on her own, specifically without the help of cosmetic procedures.

“I feel really proud that I’m all natural,” she told Zach Sang. “I’ve stayed out of the sun. I’ve never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.”

Parison Hilton says she’s never had any botox or cosmetic surgeries done ( Getty Images )

The mother of two children, who she shares with her husband Carter Reum, also shared that her skincare ritual and advice were inspired by her mother, Kathy Hilton.

“My mom told me when I was 8 years old, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun,’” she explained. “And then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since I’m eight.”

She continued: “I’ve also built a spa in my house called the Sliving Spa. It has the most epic LED lights, hydrafacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy. It’s basically a real spa that you would see.”

When Sang quipped that Hilton was going to “live forever, she hilariously agreed. “My husband’s like, ‘Forever is not long enough so we need this Sliving spa at the house,” Hilton added.

The Simple Life star has previously shared her beauty advice, telling Allure in May that she stayed out of the sun because her mother said it would “destroy [her] skin.” However, she clarified that she doesn’t avoid getting tan, as she had launched her own self-tanner with Tan-Luxe.

At the same time, I never wanted to be pale. I’ve been spray tanning since I was a teenager.” she said, “Back in the day, there were times when I literally looked orange.”

Earlier this month, Hilton even took to her Instagram to share that her latest business project was a skincare line. “Who says you can’t run a media empire, sliv as a mom, drop beats on stage, make hits in the studio and launch a beauty company—all while staying true to yourself?” she wrote in an Instagram post, shared on November 20. “Being taken seriously doesn’t mean giving up what makes you shine.”

“AND today, I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new beauty company, 11:11 Beauty!” she then shared. “I can’t wait to share more about our first products launching next Spring.”

Along with her career ventures and skincare routine, Hilton has also opened up about her responsibilities as a mother. In April, she took to Instagram to share her first-ever photos of her daughter, London, who she welcomed via surrogate. The post also included a snap with Hilton’s husband and their one-year-old son, Phoenix.

“I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother,” the reality star wrote in the caption at the time.