Pam Hogg, the Scottish fashion designer who dressed everyone from Kate Moss to Beyoncé and Debbie Harry, has died. She was believed to be in her sixties.

Her family said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened to confirm the passing of our beloved Pamela.”

They said she spent her final hours “peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family” at Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney, London. No cause of death was disclosed.

The statement continued: “Pamela's creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages," they added. "She leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention."

The statement concluded: "Pamela will continue to live in our hearts and minds. A glorious life lived and loved."

Hogg, best known for her eccentric designs, was understood to be in her 60s, but she told the Guardian in 2018 that she did not publicly disclose her age.

Broadcaster Fearne Cotton was among those paying tribute in the comments on Instagram, writing: "Pam. Oh Pam. What a joy it was to know you. I'll miss you Pam."

Menswear designer Kim Jones wrote: "Love you Pam you were so strong right to the end our warrior queen,” while designer Bella Freud added: "How sad to think of the fashion world without her shining brilliance."

Hogg, born in Paisley, Scotland, studied Fine Art and Printed Textiles at the Glasgow School of Art before attending the Royal College of Art in London. She launched her first fashion collection, Psychadelic Jungle, in 1981, inspired by the strict dress code and atmosphere of London's Blitz Club during the early Eighties.

Hogg’s designs were bold, futuristic and inflected with punk influences. Her signature design was her interpretation of the catsuit, and created versions of the look throughout her career for Kylie Minogue, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Naomi Campbell, Björk, Grace Jones, Kelly Rowland, Princess Diana and Princess Eugenie are among other famous faces who sported Hogg’s designs.