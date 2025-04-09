Onijah Robinson’s 19-year-old boyfriend breaks silence after her viral Pakistan trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viral sensation Onijah Robinson is officially back in New York and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Nidal Ahmed, is now breaking his silence on her trip to Pakistan.

Robinson, 32, travelled to Karachi, Pakistan in October 2024 to marry Ahmed, who she had been dating online but upon arrival, she was allegedly rejected by his family. After her 30-day visa expired, she stayed on in the country and went viral for holding a press conference where she demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars “in cash”, declaring that she would “rebuild” the nation.

Her exploits quickly amassed millions of view. Various news outlets reported that Robinson, now dubbed the “Queen of Pakistan”, had been jilted by her lover after she looked different to the pictures she shared online. Others suggested that the teenager’s family were opposed to the marriage.

Ahmed has now spoken out for the first time about the nature of their relationship, declaring: “We are in love”.

In his first and only interview to date, he revealed that he met Robinson while making calls to the US during employment at a call centre in Pakistan, in

Ahmed told The Shade Room it was entirely Robinson’s decision to visit and that she stayed in a hotel for three months, enjoying shopping trips with his family, especially his mother and sisters.

However, after he dropped her off to the airport in mid-January, the mother-of-four turned around and stayed in the country – at which point the media frenzy began.

“Everything was good. It was perfect. Nothing was bad for me or shocking or anything,” he said about Robinson’s arrival. He denied claims that he or his family had abandoned or betrayed the social media star.

Onijah and her boyfriend are ‘in love’ ( The Shade Room/Instagram: TheRealOnijah )

“Media is making up s*** by itself, but if you can show me one video in which Onijah is saying I abandoned her or I left her or dumped her, I would agree, but media and third parties are showing that. Did Onijah say anything like that?”

Robinson is now back in New York where she has since set up her own social media accounts, featuring multiple celebrity appearances. She has demanded £50m from US president Donald Trump, remarking: “Stop playing with me, Trump.”

Ahmed shed light on her disappearance from public life, saying: “She was not detained; she was in hospital.” He stayed in contact with her family as they searched for answers, contacting the Dubai authorities who said she was unable to communicate or use her phone during her stay.

“We love each other just like other couples, every relationship has its ups and downs,” he said. “We’re working on projects, and you guys are going to see us together soon.”

He denied the couple were married as Robinson regularly shares, referring to Ahmed as her “husband”. Asked if he could spend the rest of his life with her he said: “I can’t answer that, only God knows.”

But he said his favourite thing about his partner is her “confidence”, adding: “It’s something we need to study about her”.