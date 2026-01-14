Paddy McGuinness accused of using AI after dramatic weight-loss
McGuinness says the effect two months of binge eating had on his body was ‘staggering’
TV personality Paddy McGuinness has revealed the dramatic results of his recent weight-loss journey, prompting some followers to accuse him of using artificial intelligence to manipulate his before-and-after pictures.
The 52-year-old presenter shared the striking transformation on Instagram earlier this week, showcasing the outcome of a 75-day fitness regime known as the 75 Hard challenge.
Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, McGuinness explained that "boredom" initially spurred his fitness drive, but he ultimately sought "something really out of my comfort zone."
The 75 Hard challenge, devised by US entrepreneur Andy Frisella, mandates two 45-minute workouts daily – one of which must be outdoors. Participants are also required to consume 4.5 litres of water, adhere to a chosen diet, abstain from alcohol, and read 10 pages of a non-fiction book each day.
Having completed the challenge this month, McGuinness addressed the social media speculation surrounding his results. He remarked: "The most hilarious thing was people saying my before photo was AI. Surely it’s the after which you AI? The AI is when you’re painting on abs."
Reflecting on his starting point, he admitted: "I thought ‘right, I’m going to eat what I want and not do anything’, I wanted to go ground zero and work my way up again. That was my idea about it when I took that picture. I look back at it, I was like ‘my god, I have gone for it there’."
In his Instagram post to his 2.2 million followers, McGuinness candidly shared: "I still can’t believe how much I’d let myself go. That before pic is the result of just under two months of binge eating — beer, cakes, and biscuits. The effect it had on my body, and more importantly my mind, was staggering."
He plans to post a full 75-day picture time-lapse next week, adding: "It really is amazing what can be achieved in such a short period of time… if you’ve got the willpower. I thoroughly enjoyed taking on the Hard 75 challenge, and now I’m on the lookout for the next one. Challenges like Hard 75 aren’t for everyone, but if you’ve got even an ounce of willpower, why not give something a whirl?"
He humorously concluded: "PS the tan helps." McGuinness did not disclose specific weight loss figures.
The television personality also recalled his participation in the 2024 Children In Need ultra endurance cycle challenge, which saw him cycle through three nations and eight counties.
"When I did the Children In Need challenge, it was so physically exertive that I used to kind of think ‘how did I manage that?’ and ‘how did I do that challenge?’ I thought, ‘I’d love to do something again really out of my comfort zone’ – and that’s what I did. I had a bit of free time, I had about a month and a half, and I thought ‘I’m going to do it’."
He offered advice for those considering similar feats: "The best advice if you’re doing a challenge like that is don’t do too much straight away. It’s just about getting yourself out and doing it."
The full interview with McGuinness is available on Wednesday’s edition of The Scott Mills Breakfast Show.
