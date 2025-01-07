Paddy McGuinness responds to claims he’s dating Inside the Factory co-host

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paddy McGuinness has shut down rumours that he is dating his Inside the Factory co-host Cherry Healey.

The 51-year-old TV presenter finalised his divorce from former partner Christine McGuinness last year following a two-year separation.

Throughout their separation, the pair stayed living together to focus on co-parenting their children: twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and Felicity, seven.

McGuinness replaced Gregg Wallace on the popular programme after the former MasterChef presenter quit the series in 2023, amid claims of inappropriate behaviour from female staff. At the time, a spokesperson for Wallace told The Independent: “We refer to you the original statement which makes clear his reasons for not continuing filming the series.” Wallace has vehemently denied the allegations.

On Sunday (5 January), McGuinness shared a carousel of pictures with his co-host Healey causing fans to speculate that the colleagues were romantically involved.

“The whole crew on Inside The Factory have been a joy to work with,” he wrote in the caption. “A small but perfectly formed team. Also I’d never met Cherry Healey before but we hit it off straight away. Absolutely love working with her, she’s an absolute diamond!”

One person commented: “Is this a soft launch of the new Mrs?”

McGuinness shut down rumours he is dating his co-host ( Instagram/McGuinness.Paddy )

“Is this your new love? If so all the very best (you look very comfortable together),” wrote another.

McGuinness quickled poured water on the rumours, however, responding: “Not at all. She’s just a great person.”

Earlier this year, Christine opened up about living and co-parenting with the former Take Me Out presenter during their separation.

“We have a unique family, with four of us being autistic and one not. For me, I care more about how my life feels than how it looks to others,” she told The Times in March.

“I don’t know how I would have felt if I hadn’t been diagnosed [with autism]. But now I understand myself and my children, I am quite strong in doing what I believe is right, rather than what society says you should do.”

Although Christine admitted “this is probably not going to work” if she or Paddy decide to start a new relationship, she added: “But for me, right now I’m focusing on the children. I’m focusing on work and I’m quite happy to put my love life on hold to be a mum.”

Christine was diagnosed with autism in 2021. Their children, Felicity, Leo, and Penelope also have autism.