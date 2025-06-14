Outnumbered star ‘growing up’ as he marries long-term partner in intimate ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Outnumbered star Tyger Drew-Honey, who played the eldest brother Jake in the hit BBC sitcom, has married his long-term partner.

The series originally ran for six series from 2007 until 2014, and followed the hectic London-based Brockman family, led by Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner as the parents. The show returned for Christmas specials in 2016 and 2024.

The 29-year-old actor, who began acting on the series aged 11, revealed on Instagram on Saturday (14 June) that he had married his partner, Fluke Chotphuang, in a recent ceremony in Farnham, Surrey.

The actor shared a collection of polaroid pictures from their special day – one showing the couple holding hands while walking through a woodland, with Chotphuang wearing a stunning white satin gown.

Another picture showed them sitting side by side, overlooking the countryside backdrop together.

In his Instagram biography, he has added the words “Growing up” alongside a diamond ring emoji. “Enjoying profound and newfound gratitude in life,” the caption also reads.

In Outnumbered, Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez played the three troublesome siblings Jake, Ben and Karen. They were 11, seven and six years old when the show began, and they are now all in their twenties.

Last year, viewers complained that the Outnumbered Christmas special was “too sad” after it was revealed that Dennis’s character, Pete, has cancer.

open image in gallery Tyger Drew-Honey shared a selection of polaroid snaps from his special day ( Instagram via @tygerdrewhoney )

The episode also saw parents Pete and Sue struggle to adjust to their newly downsized home and cope with their three kids, who are now fully grown adults. It also saw Jake’s character become a father, making Sue and Pete grandparents for the first time.

Speaking to The Independent last year ahead of the special, Marquez, who played the youngest child Karen, explained how she learnt to grow up in the public eye.

open image in gallery The ‘Outnumbered’ cast ( Hat Trick / BBC One )

“I’ve never known any different. I was so young. I do have some memories from before I was five, but not many. I hear about other instances in TV where young kids were exploited, and I feel lucky that we were always respected,” she said.

Drew-Honey’s latest role is as a journalist in the new three-part Sky History drama-documentary, Jack the Ripper: Written in Blood, which explores the Whitechapel murders of 1888 through a different lens.

It follows a team of reporters at a local newspaper and how they covered the murders – and how that may have contributed to a serial killer evading justice.

Roche, who played the cheeky younger brother Ben, has studied an undergraduate degree at King’s College London and is also continuing to act. Marquez is training to be a tattoo artist alongside acting.