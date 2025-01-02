How to plan a stress-free, smooth home move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Making a fresh start and moving into a new pad is one of life’s greatest pleasures, but is not without its hurdles.

A lot of work goes on well after you’ve left your old place, let alone getting the preparations needed for a smooth move.

“Organisation is everything… time spent on forward planning and scoping out what’s needed, when and where in advance will pay dividends – and give you peace of mind come the big day,” says Terance Puna, general manager of removal firm Gentleman & A Van.

Moving house in the coming months? Here’s how to make it stress-free and systematic…

Pre-plan

Collect all the essential info, such as contact numbers and utility details for both locations, and keep it all in one folder, advises Puna. “Prior preparation prevents problems. Having everything in one place makes planning so much easier.”

Checklist for planning

Think about everything from setting up a mail re-direction service, taking meter readings and organising utility services, to considering parking restrictions. “Having a checklist is your go-to, to ensure nothing is missed,” underlines Puna.

Get in the professionals

When planning your move, don’t opt for a DIY approach to cut costs, and steer clear of just choosing the cheapest quote, recommends Puna. “Instead, get three quotes and ask friends for recommendations – the right professionals can make all the difference.”

Ensure you’re fully covered for your move

Good removal companies will offer various levels of insurance cover, says Puna, but you may also be covered by your own insurer. He says to take time to discuss your requirements, and see what type of insurance they offer to best protect your belongings.

Clear out the clutter

Before your move, it’s a great time to sort through your belongings, highlights Puna. “Categorise items into what you want to keep, donate, sell, or leave.

“If you’re looking to donate unwanted furniture, charities like the British Heart Foundation or The Salvation Army offer collection services… be brave and let go of the clutter – there’s no need to lug around things you don’t need.”

To pack or not to pack

If you’re packing yourself, label each box with its contents, where it came from, and where it’s going, he says, and invest in good-quality packing materials – boxes should be at least two-ply thick to ensure they don’t collapse during transportation.

The expert has some key pointers for fragile items…

Packing artwork and mirrors: When preparing artwork and mirrors for a move, use protective materials such as bubble wrap, packing paper, corner protectors; and sturdy cardboard or specialty picture boxes or crates.

For framed pictures with glass, wrap them in bubble wrap and place securely inside a flat cardboard box to protect the frame and glass. Oil paintings require a little more care: cover the surface with glassine paper to prevent sticking, then wrap in bubble wrap and protect with cardboard.

Gilded mirrors, due to their delicate nature, will likely need a custom crate.

Packing glassware: Wrap each individually in paper or bubble wrap, then place in a box with lots of crushed paper all around to prevent items from moving – glasses are strongest standing up, not lying down.

Packing chinaware: Start by wrapping each item individually in paper or bubble wrap for large dishes. Place the wrapped items vertically in a sturdy box with plenty of crushed paper between each piece – similar to glassware, plates are strongest standing up, not lying flat.

First night survival kit

Make sure to pack a box with essentials for the first night in your new home, advises Puna. Keep a survival box aside with items such as a kettle, coffee and tea, cleaning products, and if you have kids, their iPads.

Think about storage

“If you’re downsizing in 2025 and need more time to make a plan, consider storing some of your belongings until you’re ready,” says Puna. “If you don’t need regular access to your items, avoid self-storage as their rates are often higher than a removal company’s storage.”