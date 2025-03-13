Why every home needs a posh pantry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyond the layout, smart technology, integrated appliances and sociable aspect for family and friends to mingle, storage is key to a modern kitchen.

Moreover, when placing your products – from dry foods to tins, to spices and food processors – a dedicated space is key to making your daily routine stress-free.

And with the trend for open-plan schemes and clutter-free surfaces, a pantry is right on point when planning an upgrade, or making every space count.

Commonly associated with large farmhouse kitchens in spacious homes, Looeeze Grossman, founder of The Used Kitchen Company, says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“A well-designed pantry is an asset in any kitchen, regardless of its size,” opines Grossman.

Here, the design expert shares her top tips for pantry planning…

If you have a large kitchen, it’s all about smart storage

If you have a large kitchen, but no pantry, adding one is a worthwhile investment, advises Grossman. “You may see it as sacrificing valuable kitchen space, but the benefits you’ll get in return are hugely worth it.”

Not only could it add more value to your home, but buyers often add a kitchen with a pantry to their wish list, says Grossman.

Moreover, she says you’ll actually gain more space by decluttering your worktops. “Small appliances, bread bins and storage items can be neatly tucked away, allowing your kitchen to maintain a sleek, showroom-worthy look.”

A pantry also makes it easier to stay organised. “With clearly labelled shelves and a well-thought-out layout, you can quickly locate ingredients and kitchen essentials.

“Seasonal cookware, rarely used gadgets, and holiday-specific items can be stored here,” suggests Grossman. “Freeing up your everyday cupboards for items you use on a daily basis.”

If you have a small kitchen, you can still create a pantry space

Even in the smallest of kitchens, a well-planned pantry space can make all the difference, highlights Grossman.

“Wall-mounted solutions like spice racks and plate racks offer an effective way to maximise vertical storage, freeing up valuable cupboard space for dry goods and bulk ingredients.

“Open shelving can also be a stylish and practical option, allowing you to keep essentials like jars of pasta, rice, and cereals within easy reach while adding character to your kitchen,” suggests Grossman.

If you prefer a more streamlined appearance, she says to use wicker baskets or containers inside your cupboards – making it easier to find what you need without rummaging through cluttered shelves.

Grossman continues: “For those who prefer a more concealed storage approach, slim pull-out pantry units or stackable organisers can transform even the narrowest cupboard into a functional space for food storage.”

“Clever additions like over-the-door racks for spices or small tins can create extra storage without taking up valuable worktop space,” she adds.

Whether tucked away or showcased as part of your kitchen’s design, Grossman says a thoughtfully arranged pantry ensures even the most compact kitchens remain both stylish and highly functional.

It doesn’t have to cost a fortune

Designing a functional and stylish pantry doesn’t have to come with a high price tag, she underlines. “While many assume adding a pantry requires a significant investment, it can be achieved cost-effectively with the right approach.”

Think second-hand or ex-display, that can be used as a standalone unit or part of a larger kitchen redesign. In addition, most pantry layouts follow a simple, formulaic approach, notes Grossman.

“Shelves for dry goods, designated spaces for jars and tins, and clever use of vertical storage – instead of splurging on high-end organisers, everyday household items can be repurposed to create a tidy and efficient space.”

She says basic baskets, repurposed jars, and stackable containers work just as well as premium alternatives, helping to keep everything in order without unnecessary expense.

Even more budget friendly, Grossman suggests checking out car boot sales, online marketplaces and discount stores for baskets, jars, and organisers… a fraction of the price of high-end homeware shops.

“With a little creativity and resourcefulness, you can design a well-organised, stylish pantry that maximises space and functionality, all without overspending.”

Organisation is key

A well-organised pantry isn’t just about storage, it’s about creating a space where everything has its place…

Thoughtful layout planning is essential, and by ensuring everyday essentials are easily accessible, and surplus items neatly tucked away, even the smallest pantry can feel spacious and efficient, says Grossman.

Beyond practicality, a well-arranged pantry can be a design feature in its own right, she enthuses. “There’s a certain satisfaction in opening the pantry doors to a beautifully arranged space.

“In fact, a thoughtfully planned pantry often becomes a talking point, with friends unable to resist taking a peek at what’s inside.”

With the right balance of organisation and creativity, Grossman says a stylish and efficient pantry is well within budget for every home.