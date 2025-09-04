Renter-friendly upgrades to spruce up your space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When your forever home is far from reach, and you’re a tenant with a sense of style, making decorating dreams come true can fall by the wayside.

Especially when rental properties come with certain restrictions you need to comply with, and covenants around what changes you can make… being a home décor enthusiast can be challenging.

Luckily, there are some great hacks and deposit-safe ways to decorate your space beautifully, without the need for hammering and drilling – so you can leave it in the same condition as you found it.

Albeit, with a few more items on board, and freedom to fashion them in your next place…

Decorate your flooring

“If the flooring doesn’t match your taste, but you’re unable to change it, investing in a large decorative rug can make a huge difference,” suggests Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds 2go and Curtains 2go.

“A statement rug has the power to change the entire outlook of your interior décor.”

She says decorative patterns in blues and greens can help inject colour and personality; where cosy, fluffy rugs can bring warmth and comfort.

“Especially as we head towards autumn and winter.”

Hang your favourite artwork – without nails

As Dacosta points out, drilling holes into walls is normally a big no-no for renters (always check your tenancy agreement).

But she says it can’t be underestimated how much artwork and photographs make your space feel like home.

To hang pictures with no damage, she suggests picture hanging strips and tape for damage-free decorating without busting your deposit.

“Use these to add large, loud pieces to bare walls – and fill your home with pictures of your cherished memories.

“When it’s time to remove, simply unstick the picture and peel off the strip – leaving no mess behind. Easy.”

Dress your windows

Renting your home doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from the style and practicality of beautiful window dressings, highlights Dacosta.

“No-drill blinds have an adhesive fitting system that can be installed in minutes for a sleek, cordless finish.

“Allowing you to control the light in your room, but also elevating your décor.”

She goes on to say, not only do stick-on blinds add more personality and style to your room, but they also offer light and heat control properties.

“Helping to keep your home cool in the summer, yet warm in the winter – a must when creating your own cosy space.”

Layer your furnishings

Gone are the days of minimalism…

“Dopamine décor and filling our homes with things that bring us joy is very much in,” underlines Dacosta.

This can easily be achieved, even in a rental home, she says. “Layering your belongings, having bookshelves crammed with favourite reads; but also quirky houseplants and ornaments, is a way to achieve the ‘lived in, yet still stylish’ look.”

“Building up your soft furnishings will also create character and warmth.”

She continues. “Chunky throws tossed over armchairs, and loads of decorative pillows will transform your rental home in an instant, making it feel welcoming.”

Removable wallpaper

To introduce pattern without commitment, Nick Parsons, technical manager at Harris Brushes, says removable wallpaper is ideal for renters.

Measure carefully, pre-cut to size and use a paperhanging brush to smooth bubbles for a neat, long-lasting result, he advises.

For smaller projects, Parsons says upcycling is a budget-friendly way to add character. “When upcycling, match your prep and tools to the furniture type.”

In preparation for previously painted or gloss finishes, he says to clean with a mild sugar soap, then lightly sand with a sanding block and apply an adhesion primer.

“For bare wood, sand smooth and prime as needed,” advises Parsons. “Always wipe away dust with a micro-fibre cloth between stages.”

If you’re painting furniture a new colour, he says to use a high-quality, fine brush to achieve a smooth, even coverage. For applying stains or clear protective varnishes, he says a woodwork stain and varnish paint brush offers excellent control and smooth, durable finish.

“Consider swapping old knobs or handles to complete the transformation,” adds Parsons.

Little luxuries

In a space that’s not designed to your exact taste, a few little luxuries can make all the difference, highlights Emma Freeman, brand and communications manager for Hansgrohe UK.

“The modern bathroom is a place of serenity, and it’s essential to make the most out of the components you can change.

“What many people don’t know is that most shower heads are compatible with any standard shower unit, thanks to universal connectivity.”

This means a spa-like showering experience which delivers spray patterns suited to you, can be achieved for a fraction of the cost of replacing an entire shower unit, she explains.

“One of the other benefits, unlike with a renovated bathroom, you needn’t leave your sanctuary behind when you move.”

Freeman continues. “If you’re moving house, you can just swap your showerhead out for the original – and take the indulgent feelings of premium spray types to your new home.”