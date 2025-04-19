Olly Murs and wife Amelia announce they are expecting their second child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olly Murs and his wife have announced they are expecting their second child.

The 40-year-old musician, and his partner Amelia, 32, announced the news of their growing family in a post on Instagram on Friday (18 April). The couple already have one daughter who was born in April last year.

“We’re so egg-cited to share this...” they wrote in the Easter-themed message. “Another Baby Murs on the way.”

The news was accompanied by a monochromatic video of the family walking down a country lane. Their daughter was on the singer’s shoulders wearing a denim jacket emblazoned with the words “Big Sis”, and the footage was accompanied by Cass Elliott’s song “Baby I’m Yours”. Amelia was seen dropping a reel of baby scans that unfurled as the couple walked.

The “Heart Skips a Beat” singer shared his reaction to the news as he hosted his Saturday breakfast show with former Towie star Mark Wright on Heart Radio on Saturday (19 April).

“Mate, it’s been... you know when you have those weeks where you just can’t tell anyone,” he began, hinting at the difficulties of keeping the information secret.

“It’s been really exciting news for us both. A shock. We didn’t expect it to happen this quick but [it’s] just amazing. We just want to grow our little family.”

Couple shared the news in a post on Instagram ( Instagram/OllyMurs/Amelia.Murs )

Wright, who recently welcomed his first child with actor Michelle Keegan, congratulated Murs as he added: “You should be so proud of yourself. You’re both the best mum and dad ever to little Maddy. The fact you’re doing it again and giving her a little sibling is just sensational.”

“So I’m going to be at the start soon,” Murs said as Wright teased him about the “sleepless nights” to come.

Murs and his wife Amelia, a bodybuilder, tied the knot in July 2023 with a festival-themed wedding. The couple first met in 2019 over social media and began dating in 2020. He proposed in 2022 during a trip to the beach.

The singer first shot to fame as a contestant on the X Factor, finishing as runner-up to the winner Joe McElderry on the sixth season of the series in 2009. He has since gone on to enjoy success in music, TV, and radio.