Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An Italian village is offering a special deal to Americans looking for an escape after former president Donald Trump was re-elected for a second term.

Ollolai – located in central Sardinia – is one of the many rural Italian towns offering homes for just one euro ($1.06) in a bid to revitalize their economies.

After Trump was elected, the community released a statement on its website reading: “Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia.”

The village claims to be “surrounded by incredible cuisine” while being “immersed in a community with ancient traditions.” When searching for their new homes, Americans can either choose a space to renovate or one that’s “move-in-ready.”

The website notes that locals will be available to step in and help with practicalities such as “arranging viewings” and “finding contractors.”

The mayor of Ollolai, Francesco Columbu, said their website was built to appeal to Americans who voted in this year’s election.

open image in gallery Ollolai in Sardinia is catering to Americans who ‘want to get away’ from the US ( autoprodotta )

“We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all,” he told CNN. “We can’t of course ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure. We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card.”

He continued: “Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one US president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country.”

Columbu also explained what the three offerings in Ollolai will be: $1 homes in need of renovations, move-in ready homes for $105,000 (€100,000 euros), and free temporary homes to certain people who can work remotely.

Ollolai has a population of roughly 1,300 people and is known for its abundant water features and a church built by Basilian monks.

This deal for Americans comes as young Italians increasingly migrate to the city and choose cosmopolitan jobs over rural vocations. As a result, many of Italy’s prettiest remote villages are becoming abandoned, with tiny, aging populations that are beginning to die off.

open image in gallery Ollolai is known for its abundant water features ( Google )

Having a second home in Italy means paying taxes, so selling these unused houses off cheaply can be more lucrative than keeping them empty.

Although you’re buying a home that’s not move-in ready, the cost of renovations is still relatively low compared to other countries – in the region of $21,000–$52,800 depending on the size of the property. Legal fees for buying a house abroad can add up to $3,170 on top of this, and some municipalities also ask for a “guarantee fee” (from $1,056 to $10,568 depending on the town and the cost of the renovation project) to prove you’re committed to improving the property.

In Mussomeli, Sicily, you can do whatever you like with the interior of the property but must keep the facade looking as it did originally.

It’s also worth noting that not every property ends up being sold for just a euro. Popular houses have become the subject of a bidding war, with several going for $5,284 or even $21,138.

You’ll find €1 houses for sale on websites such as 1eurohouses.com, case1euro.it and property-in-sicily.estate as well as on individual local government websites such as the Comune of Sambuca’s or Citta de Troina’s in Sicily.

Aside from the opportunity to buy a cheap home in Italy, there are other opportunities for Americans to escape after Trump won the election. Florida-based cruise company Villa Vie Residences recently announced the launch of its Tour La Vie program, allowing passengers to spend up to four years visiting over 140 countries – all while avoiding the United States.

While prices start at just under $40,000 per year, single-occupancy cabins for the full four years start at $256,000, with double-occupancy running up to $320,000 for the trip. All food and drinks are included in the price, as well as WiFi and medical visits. Housekeeping is provided weekly and laundry service is bi-weekly, each with no additional cost, while alcohol is only included at dinner.