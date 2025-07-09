Olivia Munn reveals mom’s breast cancer diagnosis two years after her own

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just two years after her own diagnosis, Olivia Munn has revealed that her mother, Kim Munn, has breast cancer.

The Newsroom alum, 44, revealed she had breast cancer in March 2024, nearly a year after she’d been diagnosed. She underwent five surgeries during her treatment, including a double mastectomy — a procedure that involves the removal of both breasts.

On Wednesday, Olivia revealed on Instagram that her mother, Kim, was recently diagnosed.

“You may know that when I talk about my own battle with cancer I bring up the Lifetime Risk Assessment test that saved my life. I never would’ve predicted it would save my mom’s life as well,” she wrote, referring to the online tool used to diagnose her cancer in 2023.

In the post, she recalled how she urged her mother and sister to take the Tyrer­-Cuzick Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test in 2023. The risk calculator “evaluates key factors from your personal and family medical history to estimate your lifetime risk of developing breast cancer,” according to the assessment's official website. A score of 20 percent or more means you have a high risk of developing cancer.

Olivia Munn says her mother Kim has completed 12 rounds of chemotherapy after breast cancer diagnosis ( Phillip Faraone/Getty Images )

During the test, Olivia’s mother scored a 26.2 percent, even though “her mammogram had just come out clear.” So, she “insisted” that her mother get an MRI.

“Shortly after the MRI, my mother was diagnosed with Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer,” Olivia wrote. “She has since completed 12 rounds of chemo and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions until this fall.”

Olivia detailed how emotional this time is for her family, especially following her own diagnosis.

“From my mom being there after my double mastectomy to me being there for hers. From me having to find an oncologist, to my mom and I sharing one. I can tell you this: going through cancer is really hard. But there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking,” she continued.

The Your Friends & Neighbors star shared that she’s learning everything she can about HER2, a type of breast cancer “that tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2),” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only for a day to give her a little break,” Olivia continued. “It’s no small feat to realize you can’t do it for them. To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you. These gifts can feel near impossible without you.”

Olivia reiterated how the Tyrer­-Cuzick Risk Assessment test saved both her and her mother’s lives. She also acknowledged how beneficial the test can be for women everywhere.

“We’re taught about our periods, yearly Pap smears and mammograms at 40. And we now need every gynecologist to incorporate the lifetime risk rest into their care plan,” she added. “All of these things matter, you can’t leave one off. My mom wanted me to tell you that she hopes by sharing her story it will help save someone’s life.”

She then described how proud she is of Kim for living her life to the fullest amid the diagnosis.

“She’s handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy she tried to do laundry and make dinner - she’s insane.),” Olivia wrote.

The actor ended the lengthy message by thanking the hospital nurses, patient coordinators, and staff who’ve taken care of her mother.

Olivia’s post included many photos of Kim, including one of the duo in the hospital and another of them when Olivia was a baby. One snap showed Kim cooking only days after surgery, while another showed Olivia’s husband, John Mulaney, sitting with his mother-in-law in the hospital.

The post also included a video of Kim ringing a bell after completing her chemotherapy, with hospital staff holding up a signs that read “No Mo Chemo” and “Straight Outta Chemo.”

Since revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, Olivia has also spoken openly about her career as an actor. During an interview with Inside Edition’s Alison Hall last month, she recalled filming sex scenes with actor Jon Hamm after she underwent a double mastectomy.

“It was tough,” she said, as she plays Hamm’s love interest in the Apple TV+ series, Your Friends & Neighbors. “But I really wanted to do it for the character and the show.”

When asked if she was “proud” of herself, Munn replied: “Yeah, it was a big hurdle for me.”