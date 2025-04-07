Olive Garden replaced as America’s favorite casual dining chain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Move aside Olive Garden, there’s a new favorite dining chain in America.

According to a new study by insights company Technomic, Olive Garden has been replaced by Texas Roadhouse after a seven-year reign as the top casual restaurant in the country.

The data focused on systemwide sales from the top 500 restaurant chains and found that the steakhouse franchise saw a 14.7 percent increase within the last year, reaching $5.5 billion.

Texas Roadhouse also opened 26 new restaurant locations across the country, which made up 4.1 percent of the bump in its overall systemwide sales.

Weekly sales at Texas Roudhouse outlets last year averaged $155,285, according to the franchise’s fourth-quarter 2024 sales report.

Based on the latest report on the Texas Roadhouse website, there are 722 locations, including a handful in 10 other countries.

According to Restaurant Business, the Kentucky-based joint has seen a steady increase in its customer traffic in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic due to a rising demand for steak. Texas Roadhouse has also reportedly managed to keep food and drink prices below inflation. Olive Garden, on the other hand, has not, which has resulted in a hit on its low-income consumers.

Despite adding 15 new U.S. locations last year and bringing back its endless pasta promotion, Olive Garden’s systemwide sales rose just 0.8 percent, totaling $5.2 billion, from its 920 restaurants.

Meanwhile, in 2023, the Italian food franchise saw an 8.8 percent increase in sales.

Olive Garden saw only a 0.8 percent increase in systemwide sales in 2024, down from 8.8 percent in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Chili’s, the Texas-based grill and bar chain, came in at number three on Technomic’s top ten list. With 1,214 domestic locations as of March 2025, Chili’s saw a 15 percent increase in systemwide sales.

Ranked number four, Applebee’s saw a 5.8 percent dip in sales, totaling $4.1 billion.

Buffalo Wild Wings came in at number five with a total of $4.05 billion. in U.S. sales last year.

Then, LongHorn Steakhouse, the sister company to Olive Garden, beat Outback Steakhouse with its 2024 sales increase of 7.2 percent. The chain also opened 14 new restaurants in 2024.

Outback Steakhouse witnessed a 3.9 percent dip in systemwide sales but still ranked number seven.

The Cheesecake Factory came in at number eight with a 2.6 percent increase and a total of $2.7 billion for its 2024 sales.

Meanwhile, Red Lobster saw a 22.7 percent decrease in sales and Red Robin saw a 4.2 percent loss.

Red Lobster exited bankruptcy in September 2024 after filing for Chapter 11 four months prior. At the time, the seafood chain explained that its filing was to simplify its operations, close restaurants, and pursue a sale.

The franchise was forced to close several U.S. locations due to its endless seafood deals, such as shrimp, becoming permanent menu items.