“Octomom” Natalie (formerly Nadya) Suleman shared that she had recently become a grandmother.

On Instagram, the 49-year-old media personality posted a photo showing a baby girl’s tiny foot peeking from underneath a pink blanket. Without revealing which of her 10 sons the daughter belonged to, Suleman gushed over the latest addition to her huge family.

“Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift!” the mother of 14 wrote in the caption. “We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family!”

She concluded the caption confirming the baby’s birthday, “Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24.”

Suleman rose to fame after giving birth to the first surviving octuplets in history – Noah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, Makai, Maliyah, and Nariyah – 15 years ago. At the time, she was already a mother to six children: Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Caleb, Joshua, and Aidan.

Unemployed at the time she gave birth to her octuplets, she explored various ways to support her family, including nude photo shoots, adult films, boxing matches, and attempts to trademark her “Octomom” moniker.

After her brush with the limelight, Suleman took a step back in 2013. In a 2016 interview with People, Suleman reflected on her decision to walk away from her “Octomom” fame, saying: “I had stopped wanting to do it from day one. I was violating my boundaries and my value system and my own self.”

She added, “I didn’t think of it at the time because I was in survival mode, and I was doing whatever I possibly could to provide for my kids.

“There was definitely a catalyst – my girls, particularly my oldest daughter Ameerah. She was about 10, and she started integrating my traits and behaviors,” she continued.

“After I had observed my daughter beginning to emulate me, I saw her going down that same potentially destructive path, and I realized at that moment I’d rather be homeless in my van with all 14 kids than continuing down this path,” she added. “It was not what I wanted for my children.”

Although she has become more private over the years, Suleman still gives fans updates on her family via social media, including old photos of her son Joshua for his 21st birthday on August 21. In the caption, she hinted that he had a baby on the way.

“I am so proud of the man you are becoming,” she wrote. “You are smart, funny, hard working, loyal, humble, and now a devoted husband and soon to be father.”