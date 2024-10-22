Why is October 22 the worst astrological day of the month?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Astrology has surged in popularity in recent years, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, with many people turning to the stars to make sense of their daily struggles. If you’re feeling off on October 22, astrologers point to a chaotic mix of planetary energy as the culprit.

Astrologer Lisa Stardust explained that Mercury in Scorpio clashing with Saturn retrograde in Pisces could make it harder for people to express themselves. Feelings of being stuck, frustrated, and anxious may surface, leading to emotional outbursts or meltdowns. She added that the Sun in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn, adding tension. The Sun in Libra seeks validation from others, while Pluto in Capricorn is about breaking down old structures. This clash may force buried issues and jealousies to rise to the surface.

Meanwhile, Venus in Sagittarius forms a connection with Chiron, which is retrograde in Aries, stirring up insecurities and old wounds. By evening, Venus aspects the Nodes of Destiny on the Aries-Libra axis, pushing us into making decisions, whether we’re ready or not. As relationships or situations may end suddenly or take unexpected turns, Stardust recommends affirmations to counter this intense energy.

The Moon in Cancer, usually nurturing, will also feel the strain. Its moodiness may be amplified by the larger astrological chaos, leaving us emotionally raw and overly sensitive. Stardust called this a grand water trine, typically a flow of creativity, which becomes muddled by Mercury and Saturn’s heavy influence, leading to doubt and ambiguity.

At 6:14 pm ET, the Sun enters Scorpio, sharpening our intuition and deepening our emotions. Vogue astrologer Alice Bell notes that Scorpio season is a time of reflection, when people tend to reassess what’s working in their lives. This shift may push people toward new paths and encourage letting go of what no longer serves them, as Bell wrote in her Substack newsletter Astrology with Alice.

If you’re feeling off on October 22, astrologers point to a chaotic mix of planetary energy as the culprit ( Getty Images )

To add to the intensity, the Sun spends the day in the Via Combusta – the “fiery path” of Libra and Scorpio – an astrological zone traditionally seen as a harbinger of bad luck.

While astrologers link the energy of October 22 to planetary movements, it could also just be a tough day. Still, with around 70 million Americans reading horoscopes daily, astrology’s influence on our outlook is undeniable.

Scientific American points out that astrology has no scientific basis, but many believe otherwise. Psychologist and astrologer Dr. Jennifer Freed told VeryWell Mind that astrology offers guidance in times when traditional institutions have failed.

“As human beings throughout eons, we’ve always been in the quest to understand our existence and make meaning of our lives,” Freed said. “Astrology is the oldest system of trying to understand existence and personalities and our personal destinies.”

Researchers note that the belief system is often a coping mechanism, especially during hard times like breakups, loss, or global crises like the Covid-19 pandemic. Belief in an external force can provide a sense of control when answers are scarce, especially on days like 22 October, which feel universally chaotic.