North West has gifted her mother Kim Kardashian a glamourous 44th birthday gift, with an unexpected engraving.

The reality star took to her Instagram Story on October 21 to share a video of the gold necklace she received from her eldest child in honor of her birthday. While holding up the chain, she revealed what was written on the gift and hinted that she was quite surprised.

“North got me this diamond necklace that says, ‘Skibidi toilet,’” said Kardashian, who shares her four children with ex Kanye West, while letting out a laugh. “Wow.”

Her daughter then turned the necklace around to reveal the other side, which read, “Love North” with the date October 21, 2024. The 11-year-old told her mother: “Because you love skibidi toilet.”

The Skims founder questioned her daughter’s remark, as she responded: “I do? I do.”

open image in gallery North West gives Kim Kardashian a diamond necklace with engraving of ‘skibidi toilet’ ( @kimkardashian / Instagram )

For those who aren’t familiar, Skibidi Toilet is a viral web series on YouTube about toilets with human heads emerging from inside the bowl. It is centered on the human-headed toilet’s fictional battle against humanoids.

Kardashian’s birthday celebration was a family affair, including her three other children: Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five. On her Instagram Story, Kardashian revealed how her children filled her house with pink and white balloons, which featured photos of herself and her family hanging from the strings.

“Look at what Chi Chi and the kids made for me,” she said. “They made me balloons, but with hanging messages and pictures of each of us.”

Kardashian then shared some of the messages from her children, which read, “You are a flower to me” and “You are the best mommy ever.”

In another Instagram Story, the billionaire businesswoman explained how North helped personalize the balloons with pictures of Kardashian’s face. “North, did you make these balloons?” she asked.

North then responded: “I didn’t make them, but I bought them for you!”

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian shares four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – with ex-husband Kanye West ( Getty Images for Daily Front Row )

The funny birthday gift comes after the pre-teen was featured in Interview Magazine, in which she was interviewed by none other than Kardashian. During the interview, which was published earlier this month, North was asked by her mother whether she liked her cooking, to which she confessed it had been a while since she’d tasted her mother’s food.

“You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago,” North bluntly responded.

Without contest, Kardashed asked what she made for North and her siblings two years ago. “Mac and cheese,” North revealed, before her mother chimed in to say she also prepared fried chicken and cornbread.

According to North, Kardashian’s meal was “good,” but she prefers the snack her mom makes more frequently: “Cucumbers and salt.”

The Skkn by Kim founder also asked her daughter what she considers the “best day of her life,” as North answered: “Maybe in Italy with Dad.”

She detailed the trip she took with her father and her three younger siblings, remembering how she’d taught Chicago, Saint, and Psalm how to pray while they were staying at a house with “devil statues.”

Although Kardashian wasn’t included in the special moment, she told her daughter: “That sounds like an amazing day.”