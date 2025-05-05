Couple forced to close £85 per night holiday home due to ‘barmy’ council decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A disappointed couple have criticised a “barmy” council decision that’s forced them to close their small holiday let property in Swafield, Norfolk, after being told that their driveway is too small.

Mark Short and husband Lawrence Wolfe had spent £16,000 on converting a carpenter’s shed in their back garden into a luxury garden lodge when they moved to the area in 2022.

The couple told The Daily Mail that they’ve had 120 guests stay in the accommodation over the year, with nothing but glowing reviews.

However, this all changed when North Norfolk District Council informed them that the 55ft by 35ft driveway was inadequate due to poor visibility for pulling out onto the road.

The owners told the council that none of their guests had any accidents or complained, and that there was plenty of space to manoeuvre a car.

But the council raised concerns about guests pulling out onto the B-road they live beside, especially if they backed out onto it.

The couple were also told they needed to spend another £10,000 on “nutrient neutrality works” to prevent water pollution.

They have since decided to return to Milton Keynes, which is where they previously lived, after deciding that charging £85 per night would not make them their £26,000 investment back.

open image in gallery Mark Short and husband Lawrence Wolfe had spent £16,000 on converting a carpenter’s shed in their back garden into a luxury garden lodge ( Getty Images )

Mr Short told the publication that it was “health and safety gone mad”.

“It’s just a little bit barmy,” he said. “We’ve had 120 people stay here from across the country. We even had a Met police officer who said ‘Of course cars can turn round in the driveway.’”

“We’ve got two cars but they are parked right outside the living room so there’s enough turning space. If you can’t turn a car in that space then you shouldn’t be driving.”

The property, which they built to provide Mr Short with an income as he dealt with health issues, had a double bed, a shower room, dressing gowns, a patio with garden furniture, plus “breakfast made from local produce served in the main house”.

The couple made a late planning application when their solicitor informed them that they needed to. They said they received no obligations from the parish council or other homeowners in the area, but it was the district council that turned down their request with concerns over the road.

The council told the couple that the mirror placed on the opposite side of the road also failed to provide adequate assistance.

Mr Short said: “The road was 60mph but on the day we got the refusal letter it had been dropped to 40mph.”

“It’s just ridiculous, considering the houses along here have been around a lot longer than cars. Are they saying our friends and family can’t visit?” he added.

“They want people to visit the county and we use local businesses, like the butcher’s for breakfast and the ironing lady for linen.”

“But we’ve decided now if we can’t do this we’ll move back to Milton Keynes.”

North Norfolk District Council said in its ruling, via The Daily Mail: “The proposed development, by virtue of its resultant intensification of on-site parking, would fail to provide sufficient space for three cars to park and manoeuvre in order to join the highway in forward gear.

“The resulting additional traffic movements would also be from a substandard access, which the applicant does not appear to have sufficient land control of to increase the visibility to an adequate level for safe access to the highway.”

A North Norfolk District Council spokeswoman told The Daily Mail: “The applicants have a right of appeal against the decision and the information as to how to appeal was included on the Decision Notice issued.” The Independent has contacted the council for comment.