Nikki Glaser postpones ‘really invasive’ plastic surgery to host the Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser decided to hold off on getting “really invasive” plastic surgery after she was approached with the opportunity to host the upcoming Golden Globe Awards on January 5.

The 40-year-old comedian immediately put her cosmetic procedure plans on the back burner to lead the 82nd annual ceremony honoring this year’s best television and film performances.

Speaking on CBS Mornings’ December 29 broadcast, Glaser said: “So, for January 2025, I was going to possibly have, like, a brow lift or some kind of really invasive surgery that I’ve been, you know, looking into getting.”

But when her two agents rang her cell to give her the good news about her hosting gig, they asked: “So, this operation, is there any way you could push it ‘til maybe the second week of January?”

She knew she couldn’t accept the Golden Globes job if she didn’t postpone the procedures — so that’s what she did.

Glaser was named as the host of this year’s ceremony back in August. “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage),” she said in a statement at the time.

Last year, comedian and actor Joy Koy took the stage to deliver what turned out to be a very controversial performance chock-full of awkward jokes.

Koy, 53, opened the night with a line about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here,” he said.

The line didn’t land well with the Midnights performer who happened to be sitting in the audience. A quick pan of the camera caught Swift’s pursed reaction.

Koy was apologetic the next morning when he appeared on GMA3, admitting he regretted the bit about Swift.

“The Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat… It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…,” he said. “I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

He also went on to say: “I wanted to give more a little bit more of me and I [fell] short, that’s all. I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt… Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style.”

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will be available to stream on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Sling, and Direct TV Stream. The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EST inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angele