Nigella Lawson explains why she isn’t a sex symbol: ‘I don’t get the whole thing’

Nigella Lawson has admitted that she’s baffled by her sex symbol status.

The TV cook, 65, who has routinely topped “sexiest celebrity chef” rankings throughout her career, said she has a “lazy” beauty regime and is shocked people recognise her in public.

Lawson claimed she frequently has unbrushed hair, is covered in burn marks from her oven, and only manages to keep up a glamorous persona thanks to the magic of television.

Speaking on the Salon Confidential podcast to celebrity stylist Andreas Wild, Lawson said: “I don't get the whole sexy thing. Often I am not wearing makeup at all.”

“If I've done my own hair, I don't brush it, I mess it up. Instead of brushing it, I tip my head upside down. I do try to do it sometimes, but I'm incredibly lazy. If people recognise me, I’m astonished.”

Lawson admitted she feels “offended to be recognised” in public and recalled a recent encounter on the London Underground where fans were uncertain if it was her.

“'I was on the Tube the other day and someone said, ‘Is it you?,’” she said. “I said, 'God, I am looking such a fright. I'm almost offended to be recognised.’”

open image in gallery Nigella Lawson has said she doesn’t understand her sex symbol status ( James Veysey/Shutterstock )

Lawson’s first cookbook, How to Eat, was released when she was 38, but the celebrity chef didn’t make her TV debut for a further two years.

Back in 2018, the cook revealed she didn’t want to appear on screen “as a young woman” because “I didn’t want that thing where attention is paid to one’s physical being.”

Echoing her most recent interview, she added: “TV is glamourising. I always think I must be a bit of a messy disappointment when people meet me in real life.”

The same year, the food writer denied intentionally using innuendos in her work and accused audiences of “projecting” on to her.

Quoting Lawson, Australian TV host Hamish MacDonald read: “My empty vessels are ready to be loaded, I adore the way it comes bulging up over the rim”.

open image in gallery The TV chef said she rarely brushes her hair or wears makeup and is ‘lazy’ with her appearance ( BBC Studios / Jay Brooks )

Noticeably irritated, the chef, who is estimated to have sold more than three million cookery books worldwide, insisted MacDonald’s suggestion that she deliberately uses innuendo was wrong.

Appearing lost for words, she replied: “Yes but why, tell me this – it’s an empty vessel… When I say it…”

Macdonald interjected and again appeared to imply the use of language was intentional.

“You have this way of saying things,” he insisted.

Hitting back, Lawson replied: “I have this way of people projecting things on me. I’m so not. I don’t get it. I need you to explain to me.”