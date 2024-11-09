Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nicole Scherzinger released an apology after making a controversial comment on Russell Brand’s Instagram celebrating Donald Trump’s 2024 US presidential election win.

The former Pussycat Dolls star sparked a fierce backlash after asking Brand where she could get the red cap he was pictured holding, which looked similar to those worn by the president-elect and his supporters, but embroided with the words “Make Jesus First Again.”

On Friday (November 8), the singer took to her Instagram story to dispel any rumors of her political leanings and apologize to her fanbase.

“I deeply apologize for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts,” she began. “When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing they could easily be interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion.”

“Many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for,” she continued.

“Many of the marginalized communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care about most. I stand with them, as I always have, throughout my life and career. If you know me, you know that.”

She added that during troubling times, she finds solace in her faith and thought the post encouraged people to lean on their faith.

“I believed that the posts I engaged with were about encouraging people to choose love and faith - ‘Putting Jesus First,’” she wrote. “For me, Christ embodies peace, compassion, hope, and - above all - unconditional love, especially for those who may feel it the least right now.”

She added: “I come from a place of love and I will always support values that bring us closer together. It’s so important we come together with compassion and love one another more now than ever.”

Many of the star’s fans flooded the comments section to voice their disapproval after her initial post, which was deleted within 24 hours.

One person said, “Nicole, sweetie, no…”

Someone else said, “Are you serious, Nicole? Well done on s******* on 90% of your fanbase you predator enabler.”

Scherzinger had recently built significant buzz for her critically acclaimed role in Sunset Boulevard and was considered a contender for the Best Actress Tony Award. Some speculated that her comment could harm her chances.

“Well the Best Actress Tony race just got a little less competitive,” Time Out New York theater critic Adam Feldman wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan commented: “How to lose a Tony in under 30 characters.”