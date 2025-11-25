Nicole Kidman says her daughters have developed ‘armour’ to protect themselves
Kidman has four children, including 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret
Nicole Kidman has opened up about how her teenage daughters have developed means of protecting themselves as they grow up in the spotlight.
The Australian actor shares two children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, and two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with ex-husband Keith Urban.
Kidman made the comments to Ariana Grande as the two stars reflected on the scrutiny that comes with fame in a sit-down for Interview Magazine.
Grande, who stars in new blockbuster Wicked: For Good, told the Hollywood actor: “I’m so grateful to be able to do what I love. I just wasn’t expecting certain pieces of it.”
She went on to say that her life had changed “in a very drastic way” when she became a chart-topping pop star, known for hits including “Thank U, Next” and “Dangerous Woman”.
Kidman replied: “Well, you’re very young, and then suddenly you’re put into this fishbowl and everything is dissected.
“It starts to get very, very difficult, and then you overthink it and then you get scared and then you get hurt, and then you go, 'Now I don’t want to go out. I don’t want to venture into this world.' I get it.”
The Oscar-winning actor said she personally feels a “constant push-pull”, acknowledging that younger generations may experience fame differently due to the prevalence of social media.
“I’m raising teenage girls right now, and it’s fascinating. I think they have an armour that we didn’t get or that I certainly didn’t get, because there was no social media,” said Kidman. “The very, very young now have already gone, ‘We know exactly how to handle this.’”
Speaking of Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, she said: “They don’t take a lot of things personally. They shrug it off”.
While Grande agreed that she would like “a dose of that”, she went on to say: “I used to actually do that quite a bit and it became so exhausting.
“I felt like, ‘This is my ego doing this.’ Again, I just feel like should that dance have to be a part of being an artist, or should that just be put in a box far away from me, and I’ll just do my art and not let that ruin my relationship to it?”
While Kidman encouraged Grande to follow what she described as "the spiritually enlightened route", Grande suggested: “But I actually would rather go the cool young person route and just say what’s on my mind sometimes. I really would, but then I just do a meditation and move on.”
Earlier this year, Sunday Rose walked the runway for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week alongside familiar faces including Willem Dafoe, and Hilary Swank.
It was her second appearance on the catwalk, following on from her viral debut in October 2023, also for Miu Miu.
