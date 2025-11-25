Nicole Kidman says her daughters have developed ‘armour’ to protect themselves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Kidman has opened up about how her teenage daughters have developed means of protecting themselves as they grow up in the spotlight.

The Australian actor shares two children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, and two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with ex-husband Keith Urban.

Kidman made the comments to Ariana Grande as the two stars reflected on the scrutiny that comes with fame in a sit-down for Interview Magazine.

Grande, who stars in new blockbuster Wicked: For Good, told the Hollywood actor: “I’m so grateful to be able to do what I love. I just wasn’t expecting certain pieces of it.”

She went on to say that her life had changed “in a very drastic way” when she became a chart-topping pop star, known for hits including “Thank U, Next” and “Dangerous Woman”.

Kidman replied: “Well, you’re very young, and then suddenly you’re put into this fishbowl and everything is dissected.

“It starts to get very, very difficult, and then you overthink it and then you get scared and then you get hurt, and then you go, 'Now I don’t want to go out. I don’t want to venture into this world.' I get it.”

The Oscar-winning actor said she personally feels a “constant push-pull”, acknowledging that younger generations may experience fame differently due to the prevalence of social media.

“I’m raising teenage girls right now, and it’s fascinating. I think they have an armour that we didn’t get or that I certainly didn’t get, because there was no social media,” said Kidman. “The very, very young now have already gone, ‘We know exactly how to handle this.’”

open image in gallery Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban (Christophe Ena/AP) ( AP )

Speaking of Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, she said: “They don’t take a lot of things personally. They shrug it off”.

While Grande agreed that she would like “a dose of that”, she went on to say: “I used to actually do that quite a bit and it became so exhausting.

“I felt like, ‘This is my ego doing this.’ Again, I just feel like should that dance have to be a part of being an artist, or should that just be put in a box far away from me, and I’ll just do my art and not let that ruin my relationship to it?”

open image in gallery Kidmanpremium ( Invision/AP )

While Kidman encouraged Grande to follow what she described as "the spiritually enlightened route", Grande suggested: “But I actually would rather go the cool young person route and just say what’s on my mind sometimes. I really would, but then I just do a meditation and move on.”

Earlier this year, Sunday Rose walked the runway for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week alongside familiar faces including Willem Dafoe, and Hilary Swank.

It was her second appearance on the catwalk, following on from her viral debut in October 2023, also for Miu Miu.