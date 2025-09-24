Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisa Marie Presley had two engagement rings to Nicolas Cage after one of them was thrown into the ocean.

In her new memoir, Softly As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, writes about her late daughter’s relationship with Cage during the couple’s relationship in the early 2000s.

The book claimed the Ghost Rider actor proposed with a $65,000, six-carat ring, “but it didn’t last long.”

“One afternoon, they went sailing off the coast of Catalina Island on Nick’s yacht, the Weston. Something set off another of their epic fights, and Lisa pulled off her engagement ring and threw it at Nick,” she wrote. “Furious, Nick threw the ring overboard.”

Cage had quickly expressed regret for what he had done and went on to hire divers to look for the ring in the ocean, but they were not successful.

Cage hired divers to try and locate the ring he threw into the ocean ( Getty Images )

“As far as I know, the ring is still there,” Priscilla’s book read.

“So what did Nicolas do?” she continued. “Two days later, he bought Lisa an even bigger diamond (ten carats), and they got engaged all over again.”

Priscilla noted that despite the couple’s love for each other, their tempers often got the best of them and they would constantly argue, making the relationship difficult to keep up with.

“They screamed and yelled, they threw things and sometimes they broke things. They broke up. And the next day, or pretty close to it, they made up,” she wrote. “Lisa and Nic broke up and made up so many times, it was dizzying.”

“When it was good, it was very, very good. And when it was bad, it was horrid,” Priscilla’s memoir continued.

In 2002, Lisa Marie and Cage tied the knot in Hawaii, but Priscilla admitted she had “little hope” for the longevity of the marriage.

Three months later, Cage filed for divorce and he went on to marry actor Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016 before marrying his current wife, Riko Shibata, in 2021.

Following her divorce from the Face/Off actor, Lisa Marie was married to guitarist Michael Lockwood from 2006 to 2021. She died in 2023 when she was 54 years old of natural causes, although a medical examiner determined a small bowel obstruction caused her cardiac arrest.

Speaking to People last week ahead of her memoir’s publication, Priscilla spoke about her daughter’s untimely death.

“It was the second saddest day of my life, other than losing Elvis,” she told the publication. “It took a long time to come to terms with the fact that Lisa was gone.”