Who do kids want for president? Nickelodeon poll reveals winner by slim margin

The results of Nickelodeon’s 2024 Kids Pick the President poll are officially in.

From October 3 through October 23, children had the opportunity to virtually cast their votes for the 2024 President of the United States, choosing between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. More than 32,000 submitted their ballots to Nickelodeon.

The winner has now been announced, with Harris receiving 52 percent of the votes in the poll. Trump, of course, received 48 percent of the votes.

The results were read out during Nickelodeon’s half-hour Kids Pick the President special, which aired on October 28. The segment was hosted by TV personality and football commentator Nate Burleson and his daughter, Mia Burleson.

The special also featured children from across the country discussing the 2024 US presidential election, as they shared who they voted for in the virtual poll and discussed some of the biggest issues happening in America.

Nickelodeon’s website for the Kids Pick the President poll also highlights children who are “championing causes they care about,” even though they’re “not old enough to actually vote yet.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Some projects these children are working on include creating a free library “filled with books that inspire change,” hosting physical activity challenges to raise awareness for heart diseases and starting a charity to supply free art kits.

In just over a week, Harris and Trump will go head-to-head in the election, as Americans cast their votes for president. The national polls are showing the two candidates in a deadlock, with neither taking a clear lead in the battleground states, meaning that the Electoral College hangs in the balance.

Polls taken since October 23 have mixed results, with Harris ahead in some, Trump taking the lead in others, or both in a tie.

The latest average of national polls, collated by FiveThirtyEight, shows Harris with a 1.4-point lead over Trump. On average, Harris was marginally ahead of Trump, but this gap has closed significantly over the last month.

According to a new CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, many American voters believe Trump will not accept the 2024 presidential election result if he loses to Harris. In fact, only 30 percent of all registered voters believe he will accept the result and concede to his opponent. By contrast, 73 percent believe Harris will accept the election result if she loses.

The poll also found that 95 percent of Harris supporters do not believe Trump will concede if he loses. A majority (57 percent) of Trump supporters, however, believe he will concede and accept the result if he loses.