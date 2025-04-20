BBC presenter Nick Owen says cancer diagnosis was ‘worst day of my life’
Veteran presenter called the response he has received ‘breathtaking and emotional’
BBC presenter Nick Owen has reflected on his cancer diagnosis calling it “the worst day of my life”.
The 77-year-old news host revealed that he was diagnosed with “aggressive” and “extensive” prostate cancer in August 2023, and broke down in tears during a television interview on BBC Midlands Today about the diagnosis.
He has since expressed appreciation that his story has helped others get diagnosed earlier.
"It was possibly the worst day of my life,” he told The Mirror. “But I’m still thriving, I’m still grateful. I’m feeling pretty well and glad to be where I am now. Hopefully I’m cancer free. I’m a lucky boy.”
He added: “Every week someone is writing to me to say hearing my story made them get a PSA (prostate-specific antigens) test, they were diagnosed and having the operation.
“I was in our village this week and a man came up to thank me. He had a PSA test as a result of the publicity, was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had the operation seven weeks ago.
“Like me, he had no symptoms. It’s constant. It’s happened hundreds of times. It’s breathtaking and emotional. I’m glad some good has come out of this. It’s vital that people get tested.”
Owen said that while he had no symptoms at all at the time, a routine blood test showed that he tested for slightly elevated levels of prostate-specific antigens (PSA). After further tests, doctors found that Owen tested positive for prostate cancer.
The veteran presenter, known for his work with journalist Anne Diamond, also served as chairman of Luton Town Football Club. Owen and Diamond hosted their own BBC current affairs programme during the 1990s,Good Morning with Anne and Nick.
Diamond was diagnosed with breast cancer two months after Owen went public with his news.
He provided an update on his co-star saying: “Anne has been through a terrible time as well. We have text conversations every now and then. We had the primary cancers for men and women at the same time. She is doing OK now. She’s back on television twice a week.”
In addition to his work with the charity Prostate Cancer UK, Owen is a patron of the charity Baby Lifeline, which aims to provide safe care for pregnant people and newborn babies, and has been a supporter of bereavement charity Edward’s Trust for more than 30 years.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments