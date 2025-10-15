Former New York Jets star Nick Mangold asks NFL fanbase for kidney donation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former New York Jets star Nick Mangold is asking fans for help amid a major health issue.

The New York Jets’ official Instagram page posted a statement on Tuesday from the former center, who is undergoing dialysis for chronic kidney disease and needs a kidney transplant.

“This isn’t an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what’s been happening with me and my health,” Mangold wrote. “In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time.”

“Unfortunately, I do not have family to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets community,” he continued. “I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood.”

He then directed readers to a page on Columbia University's website to find out whether they “could be a match and donate a kidney.”

Nick Mangold says he’s ‘undergoing dialysis’ amid chronic kidney disease ( Getty Images )

After explaining how to sign up to be his kidney donor, he then expressed his gratitude for his family, who have stood by his side since his kidney disease diagnosis.

“This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me,” Mangold added. “While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon.”

The former athlete also posted the statement on his Instagram page Tuesday, with numerous fans in the comments saying they signed up to be a potential donor.

“Love you 74,” one fan wrote, referring to his Jets jersey number. “Praying for you and your family throughout this time.”

“I just signed up. Happy to help if I’m approved. Type O lifelong Jets fan here!” another wrote, while a third added: “Stay strong my guy. Pulling for you!”

Mangold was the 29th overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft after playing for Ohio State and was selected by the Jets. He played for 11 seasons, made seven Pro Bowl appearances, and retired in 2016.

During a halftime ceremony at a 2022 Jets game in MetLife Stadium, Mangold was inducted into the New York Jets’ “Ring of Honor.”