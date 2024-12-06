Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Oppenheimer star Nick Dumont has come out as transmasculine non-binary.

In a statement to TMZ, a representative for the actor — who now uses they/them pronouns — confirmed they came out and changed their name.

“They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person,” Dumont’s representative said. “Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family.”

Transmasculine is a term for someone whose gender identity is partially or fully masculine and differs from the sex they were identified as having at birth.

While Dumont, 30, hasn’t publicly addressed their coming out, they identify with they/them pronouns on their Instagram. Their name on Instagram is also “Nick Dumont,” while their username is still “emma dumont.”

In August, they also took to Instagram to share four photos of their new hair-do: a pixie cut. Three days ago, they shared four different pictures of themselves alongside the caption: “Boggs Season.”

Nick Dumont’s representative says they’ll still go by ‘Emma Dumont’ in their acting projects ( emmadumont / Instagram )

In Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film Oppenheimer, Dumont acted alongside Cillian Murphy, who played the nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Dumont played Jackie Oppenheimer, J. Robert’s sister-in-law.

Before Oppenheimer, they featured in other hit films including Licorice Pizza, Wrong Turn, and Inherent Vice. Dumont is also set to lead a new horror movie, New Me, the release date of which has yet to be announced.

During a 2018 interview with Issue Magazine, Dumont opened up about working in the entertainment industry and their decision to become an actor.

“I don’t know if I ever decided to be an actor. I kind of fell into doing screen work. But I always loved theater, and I always knew I wanted to be a performer because I love to make people laugh. I need a lot of attention. Let’s just say that,” they said.

“It’s a lifestyle you really have to choose and you really have to want because you give up so much—your family, your friends—and you’re traveling a lot. But it’s really fulfilling because you’re making stuff that hopefully means something to you and might change people’s lives.”

Along with acting, Dumont is also a model. They won the V magazine’s V A Model search in 2010, and went on to be featured in the magazine’s issue in March of that year. They later received a Ford Models contract.