Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nick Cannon shared a message of support for Orlando Brown after the rapper claimed the two had sexual history.

On December 1, the That’s So Raven star, 38, went live on the popular streaming service Twitch with Deshae Frost, a 23-year-old YouTuber. During their conversation, Brown made impromptu comments about the former America’s Got Talent host, alleging Cannon performed oral sex on him.

A video clip of Brown’s accusation was posted by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram two days later. In the footage, the entertainer shouted: “Nick Cannon, he really do like to, you know, suck cannons, and that’s what he does.

“He sucked a good cannon on me. He sucked my cannon. He licked my cannon,” he continued after claiming he would never lie about anyone. “Nick, you sucked my d***, and don’t you ever forget it!”

Cannon, 44, responded to the actor’s remarks on Hollywood Unlocked’s post in a now-deleted comment published by People.

“Man I love this brother Orlando! Sincerely I believe this young man is brilliant and beyond talented! It hurts me to see him crash out like this and truly disappointed in all these media outlets who continue to exploit him,” Cannon wrote.

Elsewhere in the livestream, Brown bashed Cannon and Kevin Hart for “sending animals” to each other, arguing they “look weird doing that kind of s***.”

Orlando Brown (right) claimed Nick Cannon performed oral sex on him ( Getty )

Brown is known for his portrayal of Eddie Thomas on the hit 2003 Disney Channel series, That’s So Raven. He’s also starred in Major Payne, Family Matters, and Straight Outta Compton.

However, the on-screen star’s career came to a halt after he was arrested in 2022 for threatening his relative with a knife and hammer. In February 2023, he pleaded guilty to criminal damage and served 42 out of his 60-day sentencing in jail. According to WLIO, the judge suspended the remaining 18 days on the contingency that he wouldn’t engage in any other criminal activity.

Cannon recently came clean about his mental health troubles when he revealed he was recently diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder.

Speaking with People, the Masked Singer host admitted he still wasn’t clear on what the mental health condition is.

“I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” he told the outlet in the interview published on November 28.

“I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me,’” he continued after noting how he’d previously been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and experienced dyslexia as a kid.