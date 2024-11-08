Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nicholas Hoult has seemingly confirmed his marriage to long-term partner Bryana Holly after nearly eight years together.

The Nosferatu actor, 34, appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday (November 7), where he referred to the 31-year-old model as his wife. When asked by podcast host Josh Horowitz what the wallpaper on his phone was, Hoult revealed that his phone background is a picture of Holly and their two children.

“Oh, it’s my wife and kids,” the Favourite star replied, as he gazed at his phone screen.

Hoult then jokingly added: “It’s all my movie posters, it’s my headshot. It’s my resume, it’s my CV.”

The Independent has contacted Hoult’s representatives for comment.

The British actor has been in a relationship with Holly since 2017. The notoriously private couple are parents to a five-year-old son, Joaquin, and a baby born in 2022, whose name has not been divulged.

Earlier this year, Hoult made his first public appearance with his son at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game in March. The father-son duo were pictured sitting courtside, as Joaquin wore a Hawks jersey and black baseball cap and held a stuffed basketball player in his hand.

open image in gallery Nicholas Hoult and his son Joaquin, five, attend Atlanta Hawks game in March 2024 ( Getty Images )

Despite their private relationship, Holly has occasionally posted photos of Hoult on her Instagram. In December last year, the model celebrated their seventh anniversary by posting a series of photos of herself with Hoult over the years.

In the first image, the couple were seen kissing by the ocean, while the second snap showed the pair smiling for a selfie. Another photo saw Holly and Hoult sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“7 years,” the California native wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Speaking to the Evening Standard in 2019, Hoult revealed that he and Holly first met in Los Angeles, though he didn’t explain how. The Skins alum also reflected on fatherhood, and how his life has changed since becoming a parent.

open image in gallery Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly have been together since 2017 ( Instagram / Bryana Holly )

“The levels of tiredness are extreme,” he told the outlet. “No one warns you about it! But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It’s phenomenal. I’m loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, every day is different. It fills you up as a human completely.”

Hoult continued: “It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now because I need to get home to them.”

While promoting his 2022 film The Menu, Hoult shared how he does “quite enjoy cooking when I’m not working,” though his son Joaquin is his toughest critic in the kitchen.

“You know what? You get honest, instant feedback from a four-year-old. He will turn straight around and he’s like, ‘This isn’t very good, Dad,’” he told People. “But then when you do get it right and you cook something great, you get a big thumbs-up. It’s a great age.”