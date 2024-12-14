Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Hoult’s film Nosferatu.

On Friday (December 13), the couple, who have been together since 2017, walked the carpet together for the first time. Hoult, 35, wore a chocolate brown suit, while Holly, 31, chose a black satin gown with a square neckline, complementing her look with red nail polish and loose blonde curls. The premiere marked a rare public appearance for the private pair, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

The debut follows several public acknowledgments of their relationship by Hoult. During the Happy Sad Confused podcast on November 7, he referred to Holly as his “wife.” When asked by host Josh Horowitz about the wallpaper on his phone, Hoult revealed it was a picture of Holly and their two children.

“Oh, it’s my wife and kids,” he shared. “It’s all my movie posters, it’s my headshot. It’s my resume, it’s my CV.”

Hoult also referred to Holly as his wife at the 2024 Governors Awards on November 17. He referred to the model as his “wife,” seemingly confirming their marriage. Discussing Holly’s reaction to Nosferatu, he told E! News, “Afterwards, I remember I had my wife’s nails imprinted on my hand. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this was tense.’”

Addressing speculation about their marital status in a later interview with People, Hoult remarked, “I think it’s fairly clear. I feel like it’s fairly [obvious] from my comments.”

Hoult and Holly share two children: their son, Joaquin, born in 2018, and a second child, born in 2022, whose name and sex have not been disclosed. In March, Hoult made a public appearance with Joaquin at an Atlanta Hawks game, where the two were spotted sitting courtside. Meanwhile, Holly gave fans a rare glimpse into their private life in December 2023, sharing an Instagram carousel of photos to celebrate their seventh anniversary.

In the past, Hoult has commented on balancing his career with family life.In a 2019 interview with The Evening Standard, he shared how becoming a parent reshaped his perspective: “Having a baby puts you in this place where you go, oh, okay, this human is going to change a lot. It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them.”

In a 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show, Hoult expressed his joy in fatherhood.

“I’m loving it. It’s mad. It’s a learning curve, isn’t it? There’s a lot to take in. But overall, it’s like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood,” he said. “It makes you play again—which I’m really enjoying, particularly with this time now with everything shut down and not having to work I’m kind of just playing trains all day. Yeah, it’s great.”

Directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu features Hoult alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, and Emma Corrin. The film is scheduled for release on December 25.