Niagara Falls, the Canadian side, is about to get even more touristy.

The Ontario government unveiled its multi-billion-dollar Destination Niagara Strategy this week, aimed at transforming Niagara Falls into a year-round, world-class tourism destination beyond just a quick selfie stop.

Among the most significant ideas under consideration are a large-scale amusement park, a towering observation wheel overlooking the Falls, expanded casino and gaming options, and new immersive arts and cultural attractions designed to encourage longer visitor stays.

The plan aims to attract 25 million visitors each year and inject roughly $3 billion into Ontario’s economy, with a significant share of those travelers expected to come from New York State.

The Niagara region already brings in more than 13 million visitors a year on both sides of the border. On the U.S. side, Niagara Falls State Park alone sees over 8 million visitors annually, making it one of the most popular state parks in the country, according to Niagara Economic Development.

open image in gallery Niagara Falls, Ontario, has smaller-scale theme park attractions like the fun-filled tourist promenade Clifton Hill — but a new multi-billion dollar investment could bring bigger attractions to the area. ( Getty Images )

The Canadian side attracts millions more, pushing total yearly visitation to around 13 to 14 million.

Niagara Falls, Ontario, already has smaller-scale theme park attractions like the fun-filled tourist promenade Clifton Hill, Fallsview Indoor Waterpark, and, formerly, the Marineland zoo, while the nearest major park is Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto.

Nearby, Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World in Grand Island, New York, has rides and water attractions.

Key initiatives of the new strategy involve transforming the historic Toronto Power Generating Station into a boutique hotel and multi-use visitor destination, complete with a museum, art gallery, spa, brewery, theatre, and event space. Work is already underway, and a planned grand opening has already been slated for 2027 or 2028.

Transportation improvements, such as better highway access, expanded GO Train service, and major upgrades to the Niagara District Airport to accommodate international flights, are also part of the proposal.

open image in gallery A family take a selfie at Niagara Falls, Ontario. The new plan intends to attract an ambitious 25 million visitors a year. ( The Canadian Press via AP )

open image in gallery Marineland was a theme park and zoo based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, before it closed last year. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Niagara Parks is already boosting tourism with major projects, including Niagara Takes Flight, which attracted over 120,000 visitors, and redeveloping the Niagara Parks Marina into a recreation hub.

“This transformative investment in Niagara as a world-class, four-season tourism destination is another example of how our government is protecting Ontario,” Sam Oosterhoff, Member of Provincial Parliament of Ontario for Niagara West, said in a statement in a new release.

“This critical support for our regional tourism strategy will not only attract more visitors from coast to coast across North America, but from around the globe.”

Expanding Niagara’s tourism infrastructure is expected to boost the regional economy by creating thousands of jobs in hospitality, retail, entertainment, and transportation, while attracting increased domestic and international investment.

Local leaders and stakeholders are now teaming up with private investors and community partners to bring these ambitious plans to life, hopefully paving the way for Niagara’s next chapter.