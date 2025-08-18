From cleats to clogs: Crocs announces multi-year deal with the NFL

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football fans can soon add a new staple piece to their wardrobe.

With the NFL preseason underway and the regular season only a few weeks from kicking off, Crocs has announced it has signed a multi-year deal with the National Football League to release the new NFL x Crocs Collection.

The collection — scheduled to launch on September 18 — will include both shoes and accessories for 14 NFL teams, while the full 32-team lineup will be released later on throughout the football season.

Fans will be able to purchase both the brand’s classic clogs and Jibbitz inspired by their favorite NFL teams. The first few teams to come out within the collection include the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos.

According to the Crocs website, each pair of NFL clogs will be sold for $84.99, while each Jibbitz will be available for $4.99. The items will be available for purchase at NFLshop.com, Crocs.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fanatics, and select international retailers.

Each pair of Crocs will retail for $84.99 ( Crocs )

Future additions to the collection include limited drops and bags.

The vice president of global marketing at Crocs, Matias Infante, revealed in a statement just how “excited” the brand is to launch its new collaboration.

“This collection goes far beyond product — it’s about creating unforgettable experiences that bring our communities even closer to the game they love,” he said.

“The Crocs brand has made a significant impact on footwear culture with their shoes becoming synonymous with ease and comfort,” Ryan Samuelson, vice president of consumer products at the NFL, added. “Collaborating with Crocs allows us to give fans expanded gameday options that will keep them stylishly comfortable for gameday and every day.”

This isn’t the first time Crocs has launched a collaboration with a well-known brand. Last year, Pringles and Crocs collaborated for a limited edition shoe collection, some of which came with a built-in snack can holster.

The delightful stompers were geared toward those who can’t live without a trusty bag of chips when they’re out and about or at the house. Along with three limited-edition Pringles-inspired shoe designs, Crocs also came out with a plethora of Pringles-themed Jibbitz charms that’ll help wearers embrace their inner Mr. Pringles.

One of the three shoe designs included the Pringles x Crocs Classic Crush Boot, which was sold in Pringles red with a stacked heel.

According to a joint statement from both companies, the boots also sported a “first-of-its-kind custom holster to store a grab-and-go Pringles can so fashionistas and snackers alike can carry their favorite crisps on their favorite shoes.”