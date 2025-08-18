From cleats to clogs: Crocs announces multi-year deal with the NFL
The first launch of the new NFL Crocs is scheduled for September 18
Football fans can soon add a new staple piece to their wardrobe.
With the NFL preseason underway and the regular season only a few weeks from kicking off, Crocs has announced it has signed a multi-year deal with the National Football League to release the new NFL x Crocs Collection.
The collection — scheduled to launch on September 18 — will include both shoes and accessories for 14 NFL teams, while the full 32-team lineup will be released later on throughout the football season.
Fans will be able to purchase both the brand’s classic clogs and Jibbitz inspired by their favorite NFL teams. The first few teams to come out within the collection include the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos.
According to the Crocs website, each pair of NFL clogs will be sold for $84.99, while each Jibbitz will be available for $4.99. The items will be available for purchase at NFLshop.com, Crocs.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fanatics, and select international retailers.
Future additions to the collection include limited drops and bags.
The vice president of global marketing at Crocs, Matias Infante, revealed in a statement just how “excited” the brand is to launch its new collaboration.
“This collection goes far beyond product — it’s about creating unforgettable experiences that bring our communities even closer to the game they love,” he said.
“The Crocs brand has made a significant impact on footwear culture with their shoes becoming synonymous with ease and comfort,” Ryan Samuelson, vice president of consumer products at the NFL, added. “Collaborating with Crocs allows us to give fans expanded gameday options that will keep them stylishly comfortable for gameday and every day.”
This isn’t the first time Crocs has launched a collaboration with a well-known brand. Last year, Pringles and Crocs collaborated for a limited edition shoe collection, some of which came with a built-in snack can holster.
The delightful stompers were geared toward those who can’t live without a trusty bag of chips when they’re out and about or at the house. Along with three limited-edition Pringles-inspired shoe designs, Crocs also came out with a plethora of Pringles-themed Jibbitz charms that’ll help wearers embrace their inner Mr. Pringles.
One of the three shoe designs included the Pringles x Crocs Classic Crush Boot, which was sold in Pringles red with a stacked heel.
According to a joint statement from both companies, the boots also sported a “first-of-its-kind custom holster to store a grab-and-go Pringles can so fashionistas and snackers alike can carry their favorite crisps on their favorite shoes.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments